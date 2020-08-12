Keanu Reeves reminds us at Comic-Con that he’s still charming

The popular culture convention Comic-Con 2020 It is being held remotely and via videoconferencing on YouTube this year. And, not only is it accessible and free for everyone, but it has given us the possibility of enjoying a double serving of Keanu Reeves.

The interpreter has participated in a panel to promote his next film Bill & Ted Face the Music. This sequel to the titles Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) opens on September 2 in cinemas and video on demand. Actors Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine and William Sadler, as well as director Dean Parisot and screenwriters Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson also participated in the panel.

Samara Weaving, who is in fact the niece of fellow actor Hugo Weaving (Agent Smith in the trilogy of The Matrix), has talked about the experience he had on the set of this movie watching Reeves, after his role as John Wick, dancing and playing the guitar. Besides thinking about him things like: “You killed my uncle.”

Reeves has shown once again that 2019 was not an anomaly And he’s still the loveliest and kindest performer in Hollywood. “There’s nothing that makes me laugh or feel like working with Alex does. [Winter]. It’s something that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world, “Reeves has said of his co-star in the trilogy. Bill & Ted. “Al does a wonderful performance and he’s hilarious.”

Beyond Bill & Ted, Reeves has also participated with director Francis Lawrence and producer Akiva Goldsman in a panel to commemorate the film’s 15 years Constantine. Lawrence has explained that they wanted to shoot Constantine in Los Angeles but it was only possible because Reeves included it as a clause in his contract. An anecdote that has made Reeves express his love for the Californian city.

“I love LA I love film LA. I love being in its streets when the weather changes. I like the sunrise and the intense colors of the night. I like that there are people in the street. It has an incredible atmosphere,” he said not without certain intensity.

Reeves has looked back on some of his experiences on the set of Constantine, finding kind things to say about his co-stars Rachel Weisz, Peter Stormare, Tilda Swinton, Shia LaBeouf, Max Baker, and Djimon Hounsou. In addition to praising the production design, costume and practically the entire team of the film. “I live in those moments”, explained the interpreter with sincerity.

Although the best moment of the panel has been when Reeves has had to talk about how kind and modest everyone says he is. “I adore what I do. I love to go to work. I like to be creative. It’s a matter of just playing and having fun,” the actor tried to explain uneasily.

And in case you were wondering if the team of Constantine He thought at some point in dyeing Reeves blonde to make him look more like the character in the comics on which the film was based, the actor has been clear: “No.”

The panel ended with Reeves kissing the camera. And 2020 has improved considerably.

