KCON announces online live concert ‘KCON: TACT 2020 Summer’!

May 15, 2020
Cheena Khanna
In gentle of the continued COVID19 pandemic, KCON is shifting to the online platform this summer season!

KCON has simply introduced its online live concert occasion, ‘KCON: TACT 2020 Summer time‘, airing this June 20-26 through YouTube. With a lot of this yr’s international Okay-Pop excursions cancelled/postponed, together with ‘KCON 2020 New York‘, followers might be glad to listen to about this thrilling online occasion coming very quickly. 

Keep tuned for extra data, together with the performing artist lineup!

