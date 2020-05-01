NEWS

KBS increases security for ‘Music Bank’ after large crowds jumped over the fence to approach idols

May 1, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Earlier immediately ‘Music Financial institution’ employees made a particular announcement that KBS has plans to enhance security throughout present recordings. As you realize all current music TV reveals have been filmed with out followers due to the COVID-19 virus spreading.

Even with all doorways closed, a large variety of individuals jumped over the fence and approached idols in a chaotic means. ‘Music Financial institution’ employees revealed that not solely the variety of security members will enhance however they may even do extra management and perimeter checks to guarantee that not solely artists but in addition residents are secure. In the finish, the ‘Music Financial institution’ group members requested followers to keep calm, and never collect in large crowds.

Supply:

READ  Kylie Jenner Fans Think She & Her Best Friend Look Like Dumb & Dumber

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.