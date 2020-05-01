KBS increases security for ‘Music Bank’ after large crowds jumped over the fence to approach idols

Earlier immediately ‘Music Financial institution’ employees made a particular announcement that KBS has plans to enhance security throughout present recordings. As you realize all current music TV reveals have been filmed with out followers due to the COVID-19 virus spreading.

Even with all doorways closed, a large variety of individuals jumped over the fence and approached idols in a chaotic means. ‘Music Financial institution’ employees revealed that not solely the variety of security members will enhance however they may even do extra management and perimeter checks to guarantee that not solely artists but in addition residents are secure. In the finish, the ‘Music Financial institution’ group members requested followers to keep calm, and never collect in large crowds.

