Katy Perry convinces her partner Orlando Bloom to participate in the series ‘The Prince’

Orlando Bloom had doubts about lending his voice to Prince Henry of England for the animated series The Prince, but it was his fiancee Katy Perry who convinced him.

“He said, You have to do this, it’s great!” Bloom told The Hollywood Reporter.

The British actor said he was not sure if he would be involved in the production of Gary Janetti, which is enlisted by HBO Max, in which the royal family is satirized.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, one of the most beloved couples of the current show. (VALERY HACHE / AFP/Getty Images)

“At first I thought, ‘How do I feel about it?’ because I am a British boy who is very proud of his roots, “he explained to the outlet.

“I always understood that (royalty) is part of my heritage and past, and not someone who regularly taunts people, but this was very smart, witty and lovingly done.”

The series is inspired by Janetti’s Instagram account, with nearly 1 million followers, in which she specifically laughs at Prince George, Guillermo and Catalina’s eldest son.

Bloom hopes that Prince Henry will take his work with humor.

“I didn’t know him when I signed on to do the show, I met him later and he’s a very nice guy with a great sense of humor. Hope you keep it once you see this because we put them on a pedestal. We show them real admiration in one way or another.

“I think the next time I see him I will have to tell him about this work because I am sure that at some point I will see it again, it is simply the nature of the universe, it always brings people together,” shared Bloom.