Kathmandu Connection Web Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilyogi

The series Kathmandu Connection includes crime and thriller. It is an Indian web series. The story of the series Kathmandu Connection includes the investigation of the 1993 Bombay Blasts.

The investigation includes the murder mystery of the investigation officer, the stalking of a journalist, and the kidnapping of a hotelier.

These three cases share the connection with Kathmandu, Nepal. The series Kathmandu Connection was written by Siddharth Mishra.

It was directed by Sachin Pathak. Sneha Khanwalkar was the composer in the series Kathmandu Connection.

There are a total of six episodes in the series Kathmandu Connection. There is no update about the second season of the series Kathmandu Connection.

If we get any update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website daily. Ajay G Rai produced the series Kathmandu Connection.

The series Kathmandu Connection was edited by Nikhil Parihar. The series Kathmandu Connection was made under Jar Pictures. SonyLIV distributed the series Kathmandu Connection.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Kathmandu Connection.

Kathmandu Connection Cast:

Find the cast of the series Kathmandu Connection below.

Amit Sial as DCP Samarth Kaushik Aksha Pardasany as Shivani Bhatnagar Anshumaan Pushkar as Sunny Anurag Arora as Shravan Mishra Gopal Datt as Hitesh Zakir Hussain as Mirza Baig Sanjiv Chopra as DGP Madan Sharma Vikram Singh Sodha as Trilok Kumar

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Kathmandu Connection.

Kathmandu Connection Release Date:

The series Kathmandu Connection was released on 23rd April 2021 on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

The release date of the second season of the series Kathmandu Connection is not announced yet. The series Kathmandu Connection has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Kathmandu Connection has received 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s see the trailer of the series Kathmandu Connection.

Kathmandu Connection Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Kathmandu Connection below.

