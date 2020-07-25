Kate del Castillo: ‘People should be informed but they also need entertainment’

Telemundo



In the midst of confinement and social distancing due to the pandemic of COVID-19, Telemundo re-premieres beginning Tuesday, April 21, at 9:00 p.m. PT, the second season of the series The queen of the south (2011-2019), but in a special edition, which will include never-before-seen scenes from the series.

Its protagonist, the Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, spoke by phone with CNET in Spanish to discuss the special edition of the popular television series. “They are things that were not seen when the second season aired in 2019, that were cut and never aired; I cannot tell you which, as it is part of the surprise,” explained the star, seen in 2020 in the film. Bad Boys for Life.

The queen of the south It is the television adaptation of the novel by the Spanish writer Arturo Pérez Reverte. The book recounts the life of Teresa Mendoza, a young Mexican woman born in Sinaloa, who moves to Spain to save her life and ends up involved in smuggling and drug trafficking networks.

In the second season – which is the one that Telemundo broadcasts from April 21 – Teresa Mendoza (Del Castillo) now lives in total anonymity in Italy, like María Dantes, while raising her daughter Sofía. But, as often happens in many fictional stories, the character must return to the world she left and resume her role as “queen” of the underworld.

“I have never felt pigeonholed in the role of Teresa Mendoza. I can tell you that she is a beloved character, that the public liked a lot. And that she is a character with defects: she is drunk and traffics drugs. But she liked it because she was a victim. Everyone His actions responded to the fact that he was at risk of death, and he did it in a man’s world. He was as he was because of the blows of life. He is an iconic character. I love it “, confesses Del Castillo.

What maintains interest in The queen of the south? Del Castillo has some theories: “The series changed the way people saw this type of show in the United States. It is a well-structured story; it is actually a thriller full of action scenes. The second season did better than to the first season (aired in 2011). In the end, people should be informed of what is happening, but they also need entertainment. That is what the series proposes. “

The actress reserves a good part of the popularity of The queen of the south that Pérez Reverte himself conceived the structure of the story since the novel that inspired the show was a best seller, with thousands of readers. It also helped, acknowledges Del Castillo, that the second season had a huge budget, with scenes filmed in eight countries. “Is a thriller. I am shocked by the term of narcoseries; in any case, it was the first of its kind to be successful on television, “admits the actress.

Queen of the South 2: Special Edition airs on Telemundo beginning Tuesday, April 21, at 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

