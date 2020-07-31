Kate del Castillo announces Queen of the South 2 Special Edition

Telemundo



Kate del Castillo, the Mexican actress who starred in the series the Queen of the South, He said a “special edition” of the second season is coming, which will be broadcast by Telemundo, next April 21.

“I have news for you these days that we must be more united than ever. Telemundo is going to do a special event, it is a special edition of The Queen of the South 2. They are scenes that they have not seen, that they were seen in the first pass. As of this Tuesday, April 21 at 10 / 9c, only on Telemundo, “says Del Castillo in a video that he uploaded to his Instagram account on Wednesday, April 8.

Telemundo confirmed the news in a statement: “Viewers who missed the action-packed drama the first time will have a chance to experience the excitement as Teresa Mendoza reclaims her power and fights for the greatest love of her life. To find out about the latest news, follow #LRDS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or join the conversation using # LRDS2EdicionEspecial on all social media. “

On July 29, 2019, the final chapter of The Queen of the South, the TV series inspired by the best seller of the Spanish writer Arturo Pérez Reverte. The second part tells the adventures of Teresa Mendoza, a drug trafficker who decides to withdraw from the business, but who after a series of events is forced to return to the murky world of drugs.