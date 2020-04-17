Kartik Aaryan To Play The Lead Role In The Hindi Remake of Allu Arjun’s “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”!!

“Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”, One of the most popular and entertaining Telugu movies that you have surely heard of, is on for its Hindi remake. The Dashing and Stylish Telugu Superstar “Allu Arjun” along with Beautiful and Sexy Telugu Actress “Pooja Hegde”, Both are starring such an interesting movie that is going to be one of the movies releasing in Hindi as well as the Tamil language.

A few days ago, there were rumors spreading all over the internet about Sivakartikeyan to play the lead role in Tamil remake “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”. But recently, in a news report published by Pinkvilla, it was mentioned clearly that Kartik Aryan is going to step into the shoes of Allu Arjun for the Hindi remake of “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” movie.

It is also known from the sources that there are numerous filmmakers of Top list who are trying to get the Hindi rights of Allu Arjun’s movie but it seems to have all gone in vain. Because the original filmmakers of the movie “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” have decided to produce the Hindi version of the film separately. Our sources also confirmed that the script of the movie is in the right place where it should be. Allu Arjun and S.Radha Krishna will be teaming up to hope for the success of the Hindi remake of the film. They have also got the best suitable director for the movie. Rohit Dhawan, the director of “Desi Boys” and “Dishoom” is going green with leading “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” to its huge success.

From the sources, Kartik Aaryan has been listening to the script of the Hindi remake in presence of Allu Arjun and S.Radha Krishna on a video call. It is not difficult to guess that Kartik Aaryan nodded for the Hindi remake. So the filmmakers and actors are figuring out the dates and will be preparing the schedule when everything is back to normal after the COVID-19 Lockdown ends.