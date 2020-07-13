Karol G tests positive for COVID-19 that was done with Anuel AA. Now what?

Colombian singer Karol G tested positive for coronavirus after undergoing a test in Miami with her boyfriend, also urban music star Anuel AA, in which, however, the Puerto Rican artist tested negative.

This was revealed to Efe sources from the couple’s team, who said that “Karol G has no idea how she got sick, because she has been very careful, initially respecting the quarantine and later the rules of social distancing and wearing masks.”

In addition, they assured that the 29-year-old artist did not want to worry her fans, so she has been posting videos recorded days before on her social networks.

“She is feeling pretty bad,” said a source who asked not to be identified.

Likewise, local American media reported today that, since the couple received different results, the artists decided that Karol G would leave the apartment she shares with Anuel, with whom a wedding was planned for this year, and is staying in another one nearby to avoid expose you to the coronavirus.

This was one of the reasons why the Colombian hardly did an interview to promote her song “Ay DiOs mío!”, Which she presented last Friday and is the first individual single that she has released this year.

Singers usually talk to various journalists when they want to present an important project, such as this topic.

The Colombian artist has thus joined the growing number of famous Latin musicians who have contracted the disease so far this July.

Last week, Dominican-American bachatero Prince Royce told a similar story because, although he tested positive, his wife, actress Emeraude Toubia, was not infected.

The artists of the Mexican regional genre Chiquis Rivera and her husband Lorenzo Méndez, who announced that they have La COVID-19 and many of its symptoms, did not have the same luck.

Florida, the US state where Miami is located and where the couple’s residence is, broke this Sunday the national record for new cases of COVID-19 by adding 15,300 confirmed, according to the count of the Department of Health that already increases the total figure to 269,811 infections and 4,242 deaths from the disease, 95 in the last 24 hours.

Considered the fourth state for infections of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the US, Florida currently has 18,271 people admitted to medical centers.