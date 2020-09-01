Karol G responds like this to those who indicate their overweight

-Tired of criticism for her extra pounds or speculation of a possible pregnancy, Karol G uses her social networks to shut up.

The reggaeton recognized that due to the confinement due to the pandemic, because she has packed the food tasty, which is why some little fish are noticed, but that is not a reason for people to attack her.

“So I know that I am going to get out of here with extra kilos. And if you happen to find me on the street, I ask you please, not to make any comment regarding my weight. They will shut up and keep their opinions and comments because here in my house I have a mirror and I see myself every day. And I know that I am regal, divine, spectacular and fat too, “he said in a message uploaded to Tik Tok.

A few weeks ago, Anuel AA came out in defense of her partner with a message posted on her account, making it clear that she is spectacular.