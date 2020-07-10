Karol G. releases her first own single from 2020

Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G. releases this Thursday “Ay DiOs mío”, her first single from 2020 with which she wants to “fill with good vibes” all her fans and to whom, she said, she put all of herself.

“The song was scheduled to come out in April, but with everything that was going on I felt that it was not the time. What was happening in the world and in my personal life, ”said the artist in a video through her Instagram account.

“Ay DiOs mío” makes use, precisely, of a light and very feminine melody, based on reggaeton and pop touches, in which Karol G. talks about the beautiful beginning of a relationship. “Now I feel it is time to fill everything with good vibes,” added the Colombian, announcing this song, which represents her first solo musical effort since May 2019, when she released her latest album “Ocean”.

The last song of his that had come out since then was “Tusa”, his successful collaboration with Nicky Minaj, while “X”, his work with the Jonas Brothers, is part of the next record production of the trio of American brothers.

In addition, last week, the singer surprised by appearing on the latest Pop Smoke album, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”, in the song “Enjoy Yourself”. This week Karol G became the second most nominated artist at the 2020 edition of the Premios Juventud, to be held in Miami on August 13.

The winners are chosen by popular vote on the website of these awards, presented by the American television network in Spanish Univision.

When talking about her new song, the 29-year-old artist asked her fans to give her opinion: “I hope you like it, because I put everything in the composition, in the production, in the video,” she said. Oh my God ”Karol G. had the production of her compatriot Ovy on The Drums, who has been working with her for several years.

The theme is accompanied by a video recorded in Miami, dominated by light colors and pastel tones and with many references to the technique of “Tie-dye” (tying and dyeing fabrics), the latest fashion trend among young people.