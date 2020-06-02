Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020 KAR TET Notification 2020

The School Education Department of Karnataka has just issued its latest recruitment notification for Graduate Primary Teacher vacancies in the state. The official Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020 is published via the official portal and contains all the essential details in it.

There are more than 10000 vacancies offered here, and all the interested applicants are invited to apply for it. Those who fit the criteria are advised to apply immediately to get government jobs in Karnataka. More details are below also applicants may visit the official site.

KAR TET Notification 2020 at schooleducation.kar.nic.in:

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2020:

Apply online soon for the Karnataka TET Notification 2020 and get more chances of getting your job as a Graduate Primary Teacher. For more details, go to the department’s schooleducation.kar.nic.in official portal.

Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 10,000+ Posts

Name of Posts: Graduate Primary Teacher Posts

Posts’ Details:

Hyderabad-Karnataka Vacancy Details:

Hyderabad-Karnataka Teacher Recruitment name Number of jobs Bellary 72 Bidar 929 Kalaburagi 1153 Koppal 659 Raichur 952 Yadagiri 552 Total jobs 4317

South and North Bangalore Vacancy Details:

South and North Bangalore Recruitment name Number of jobs Chikkodi 729 Vijaypura 454 Mysore 327 Balagavi 276 Gadag Haveri 263 Chitradura 224 Sirsi 217 Kodagu 197 Chikkballapura 165 Ramagara 149 Shivsmoga 147 Bangalore South 146 Bagakote 140 Dharwad 135 Chamarajanagar 124 Kolar 106 Bangalore North 101 Mandya 93 Bangalore South 74 Tumkur 70 Uttakhand 65 Upedi 60 Total jobs 4262

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have completed their Master’s Degree through their respective fields of study from a government recognized institute/ university.

Other Valid Qualifications:

Two-yearEd/ 2 Year Diploma Elementary Education D.Ed

Two-year TCH Course from a recognized Institute

Two-year Diploma in Education, e., Special Education

1 Year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)/ two years Bachelor of Education

Four years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed)

Four years of BA/ B.Sc.Ed/ 4 year BA.B.Ed/ B.Sc.B.Ed

Along with all these qualifications as per your qualification, one must have TET Paper 2 qualification.

Registration Fees:

Interested candidates need to pay the sum of registration fees for their preferred papers viz. Paper I and Paper II or Paper I and Paper II, as per their choice. For modes of payment details, refer to the official notification.

For General/OBC Candidates:

Paper I: 500/- rupees

Both Papers: 800/- rupees

Both Papers: 800/- rupees For SC/ ST Candidates:

Paper I: 250/- rupees

Both Papers: 400/- rupees

Selection Procedures:

Different selection procedures including Written Exam followed by Personal Interview will be carried out. For that, candidates can get their schedule for these exams at the official portal schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Also for the written exam, the department will publish the admit cards, and other essential details shall also release via the same medium. For the latest updates and ongoing procedures’ details, be in touch with the official site.

Steps For Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020:

First of all, candidates need to visit the official portal. So go to the Karnataka School Education Department’s official site schooleducation.kar.nic.in. On the Home Page, search for the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020 link. Click on that link, and then new Page will open. Read all the instructions carefully and then Go to the Apply Online/ Application Form link. A new window will open, and then you can start filling the application. Enter all correct details as asked into the form. Candidates will need their Personal as well as Academics details. Also, they need to pay the Registration Fees as per the mentioned steps via available modes of payment. Candidates’ Scanned documents including Photograph, Signature, Educational Qualification Certificates will also be required. So keep all these in soft copy handy, so that you can easily enter while you fill the form. At last, get the print of the filled form and also keep the print of Fees Payment safe. Now click on the Submit button and complete all the procedures. Importantly, candidates need to finish all the procedures before the last date.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment Important Dates:

Apply Online From – Last Date of Applying: – Written Exam Date: Will Release Soon

