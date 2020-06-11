Karnataka Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Apply for 1024 Vacancies at www.kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 official notification has been announced to fill 1024 vacancies. Candidates who are willing to apply they should check out all details regarding KEA Recruitment 2020. You can read the official advertisement, or you can also read information which will guide you that how to apply for Staff Nurse.

Karnataka Examination Board will conduct the recruitment process for the various medical post and also for Staff Nurse. Are you a student of science? And you are looking for any staff nurse job then here is the opportunity for which you can apply. There are large numbers of vacancies, so candidates have significant scope to secure their future. First, check out all required eligibility to apply and if you are qualified enough then do not wait for others just apply.

As the submission of application form online has just started from November 2, 2020, so still you have lots of time to think that what to do with the last date of submission of application form is December 2, 2020. There will be loads of chances to get the job as numbers of vacancies are in large numbers.

Name of the Recruitment

Karnataka Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020

Numbers of Vacancies

Total 1024 vacancies available

Educational Qualification

Here are options that you have completed any one of them as mentioned below. Candidates must have completed B.Sc. Nursing whereas applicants who have completed a diploma they must have completed three years General Nursing Course from any recognized institutes or college or Psychiatric Nursing Course from any recognized institutes or college.

Age Limit

The age limit will be applicable for general category candidates 35 years maximum

For OBC & Other Reserved Category candidates have38 years maximum

For SC/ ST Category candidates 40 years maximum.

Application Fee

All applicants who belong from General Category required paying Rs.500 as an application fee.

Candidates belong from SC/ ST Category required to pay Rs.300 as an application fee.

Selection Process

To select the right candidate they will go through with a written entrance tests and through personal interviews.

Candidates who will be eligible as per norms mentioned in the advertisement they will get admit card for written test, and they need to at least cut off marks or more than that to appear for next round of selection.

In the next round, there will be a personal interview in which you need to give all satisfactory answers to questions asked to you by the interviewer.

By overall performance in the recruitment, process candidates will be select for the applied post.

To apply for 1024 vacancies in Karnataka Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020, you can visit at www.kea.kar.nic.in or go to the given web link.