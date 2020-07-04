Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2020 Declared at www.karresults.nic.in:

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has declared the result notification of Karnataka SSLC Results in 2020 on the official site www.karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka board has conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam in the month of March 2020.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is commonly known as its short form KSEEB. The Karnataka Education Board established in 1966. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board conducts the various private and public schools affiliated under this board. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is responsible for conducting the examination of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate. It is the ten standard analysis that conducts in the month of March every year.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board declared the result notification on the official site at www.karresults.nic.in. The board has successfully conducted the 10th class examination in the month of March 2020.

After completion of the exam, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board declared the result notification on the official site at www.karresults.nic.in.

Name of the Board: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSSEB)

Karnataka SSLC Exam date: March 2020.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2020:

Students who want to check their result they first visit the official site at www.karresults.nic.in. On the central portal search the result link and click on “Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2020”. Now enter your Date of Birth and Registration number and click on the submit button. Then download the result and get a print out for future use.

Official Site: www.karresult.nic.in