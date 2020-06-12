Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Check at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in & car results.nic.in:

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has going to declare Karnataka Result notification of Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 on the official site at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in & car results.nic.in. Students can check their Karnataka result through roll number and name wise.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is known as KSEEB. The Karnataka Education Board formed in 1966. The Karnataka Education Board situated in Bangalore, India. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board conduct the various private and public schools affiliated under this board. Every year it conducts the SSLC examination in March/ April month, and the result declared in the month of May. The Karnataka SSLC Result released on the official site car results.nic.in.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has been declared the result notification on the official site at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka SSLC Board is announced the Karnataka SSLC result roll number wise and name wise. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board conduct the 10th class examination every year in March.

After completion of the exam Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the result notification on the official site car results.nic.in & www.kseeb.kar.nic.in. So the students check their exam result and merit list of the official site of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Name of the Board: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSSEB)

Name of the Exam: Karnataka SSLC exam 2020

Karnataka SSLC Exam Date: The Karnataka exam conducted in the March 2020.

Karnataka SSLC Result Date: The Karnataka result declared on month of May 2020.

Steps for checking Karnataka SSLC Result 2020:

The Karnataka SSLC Board has been declared the result notification on the official site at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in. So the students who appear in the board exam they can check their exam result on the official site.

Therefore, first students click on the official site at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in. Then on the homepage search result link of the “Karnataka SSLC Result 2020” and click on that. Now enter your SSLC roll number and date of birth and click on submit button. Now result will be shown on your screen and take a print out for the further use.

Official Site: www.kseeb.kar.nic.in