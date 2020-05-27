Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Apply For Skilled Artisans at indianpost.govt.in:

Karnataka Postal Circle is announcing vacancies of skilled artisans on the official indianpost.govt.On a website. Interested Candidates have to apply from there. This is a great scope for those candidates who want to make a career in a post. Karnataka Postal circle is declaring various posts like skilled Artisans Grade III.

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Karnataka Postal Circle Name of the Region Karnataka Postal Circle (Indian Post) Posts Name Skilled Artisan Grade-III Vacancies No. of Vacancies 4 Posts Application Fees For General & OBC: 500 Rupees

For Other: 200 Rupees Job Category Central Govt.Jobs Examination date Will Update soon Work Location Bengaluru (Karnataka) Pay Scale Rupees. 5200 to 20200/-GP 1900/-Rupees Application Mode Online Starting Date For Karnataka Post Apply Online 6th September 2020 Last date to Apply Online 14th October 2020 Official Website indianpost.govt.in

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment Notification 2020:

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 is releasing jobs for all candidates who want to get a job in the post field. These jobs help to get a great life and a bright future. Interested candidates have to read all the necessary detail about the notification on the official indianpost.govt.On a website and then apply for jobs.

Karnataka Postal Circle comes under a central government. The department of the post has to do their work according to that. Applicants have to read all guidelines related to Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 notification. The department of post declares so many different vacancies every year. This is a precious opportunity for eligible candidates, and they have to gather this opportunity in time.

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Details:

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Criteria:

Minimum Age limit for this requirement is 18 years, and the maximum is 30 years for all applicants.

And also those will get some relaxation in age who comes under a specific category like SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen etc.

Education Qualification:

For Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment all the applicants must have passed 8th standard or basic education from recognized Institute or Board.

Registration Fees:

Interested candidates have to pay fees according to their caste or category as below:

For those applicants who belong to SC/ST have to pay rupees 200/-and same for PWD and Ex-servicemen.

General /OBC candidate’s fees are rupees 500/-.

Selection Process :

Karnataka Postal Circle will select candidates by selection procedures. Applicants who want to get a job have to clear all the procedures of Karnataka postal circle recruitment. Eligible Candidates who registered have to be ready for the first test, i.e., written test. The written exam Karnataka post result will be declared shortly as soon as the registration procedure completes.

All the applicants must clear the written test for the next stage. Officials will announce written tests and other detail related to selection procedures. After completing a written test, the authority will send call letter for an interview to candidates who qualified in a written test.

Karnataka Postal Circle Admit Card 2020 Download:

Admit card is initial for all the candidates, without it applicants will not get an entry in the examination center. All the participants get information like participants’ names, photos, exam type, exam location, time-table, sign, and much more through the admit card. Qualified candidates have to download the admit card on Karnataka postal circle website indianpost.govt.in.

Karnataka Postal Circle Answer key 2020 Download:

When written test conducts by Karnataka Post Circle authority, they will declare the answer key. And applicants will tally their answer with answer key. The answer key will available after 2 or 3 days from a written test and those candidates who want to compare their marks and also want to check, they can download answer key on official website indianpost.govt.in

Karnataka Postal Circle Result 2020:

By written test, the Karnataka Postal circle will publish the result on the web portal within a few weeks. Candidates can check their results, subject wise marks. Qualified candidates will get call letter for interviews.

Pay Scale:

All the employees will get a salary for the post of Skill Artisan is 5200-20200 Rupees with Grade Pay 1900 Rupees.

Important Dates:

Karnataka Postal CircleRecruitment Important Dates Karnataka Postal CircleRecruitment Starting Date 6th September 2020 Karnataka Postal CircleRecruitment Last date 14th September 2020 Karnataka Postal CircleRecruitment Payment of Fees Date 14th September 2020 Karnataka Postal CircleRecruitment Exam Date Update soon Karnataka Postal CircleRecruitment Result Date Update soon

Address of Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020:

Manager,

Mail Motor Service No 4,

Basaveswara Road

Bengaluru-560001

How to apply Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment Application Form 2020:

Go to Karnataka Postal Circle Official Site That Is :govt.in Then Go to the “NEWS” section. Search for Official Notification. Read all guidelines about notification. Fill up the Form. Then pay Application Fees. Submit the Form. Get a print out for future reference.

Official Site: www.indianpost.govt.in