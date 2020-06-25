Karnataka PG Medical 2020 Application Form, Syllabus, Dates, Result www.comedk.org

Karnataka PG Medical 2020 Application Form, Karnataka PG Medical Syllabus, Karnataka PG Medical Dates, Karnataka PG Medical Result www.comedk.org:

The Karnataka Post Graduate Medical Entrance Test notified as to the Karnataka PG Medical 2020. It declares the notification of the Karnataka PG Medical 2020 Application Form, Karnataka PG Medical Syllabus, Karnataka PG Medical Exam Dates, and Karnataka PG Medical Result on to the official site www.comedk.org. So the eligible applicants may apply online to the official site. This examination is taken by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). So the candidates who get admission to the postgraduate degree can apply for the examination.

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has been conducting the examination of the Karnataka PG Medical 2020. His examination for those students who want to get admissions in the post-graduate courses of the MD / MS. This is the state level examination. So the candidates who are like to fill application form they visit the official site www.comedk.org.

Name of the Association: Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Name of the Exam: Karnataka PG Medical 2020 Exam Type: Post Graduate Entrance Test Exam Category: This is the state level exam.

Karnataka PG Medical 2020 Application Form:

The COMEDK has been declared the notification of the Karnataka PG Medical 2020 on the official site www.comedk.org. So the Candidates want to be applied for this exam they need to follow the steps as given below.

The online application form filling process starts on the 10th of November 2020.

First candidates visit the official site comedk.org.

Then on the Karnataka PG Medical homepage search the link "Karnataka PG Medical 2020 Application Form" and click on that.

Then fill the all necessary details carefully and submit it.

Candidates need to pay the application fee of the Rs.3000/-.

The last date of applied the application form is 2nd January 2020.

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka PG Medical 2020:

Karnataka PG Medical Candidates, who need to apply for the Karnataka PG Medical 2020 they must complete their Dental/ MBBS from the recognized institutions by the DCI. Candidates who come from the general category must get 50% merit and the candidates who are come from the reserved category must get 40% merit.

Registration Fee of Karnataka PG Medical 2020:

The registration fee for the Karnataka PG Medical 2020 is Rs.3000/- for all category candidates.

Exam pattern of Karnataka PG Medical 2020:

The Question paper will contain a total of 180 multiple questions. All the questions are related to medical subjects. In the Karnataka PG Medical no negative marking system for any questions. The exam time duration will be 180 minutes.

