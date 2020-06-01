Karnataka Land Records 2020 Bhoomi RTC Online

Karnataka Land Records 2020: As you know that most of the government schemes and services are becoming online, it is surely helpful for all. Currently, the government authorities of Karnataka did manage to take the initiative of launching an online web portal. All the citizens of the Karnataka state will be able to use the online portal to check the essential information on lands.

If you are a resident of the Karnataka state then it will be beneficial for you to access the land records online. People can be able to view the land details, descriptions, Bhoomi land records, Rtc online, and many more things. The state government of Karnataka did create the online portal for the welfare of the people residing in the state.

In this article, we are going to provide you with every little essential detail on the Bhoomi Karnataka online portal. If you do not have any clue about the Bhoomi Karnataka portal that the government authorities did launch. Then you will not have to worry about anything at all. Because we will brief you not only about the Bhoomi Karnataka portal but also about how you can access the land records.

Karnataka Land Records 2020

It is so easy and simple process that you will have to follow in order to check the land details. The online web portal will help you to obtain various types of details about any piece of land or plot.

Also, people can be able to download the essential land description and details using the Bhoomi Karnataka portal. It will surely be beneficial for everyone to know about the online portal before using the portal. You will just have to go through the article to the bottom and you will get every necessary information. Read the article further to get more information about it.

Bhoomi Karnataka RTC Land Records Online 2020

The government officials of the Karnataka state did launch up an online web portal which will help the people with the essential details. Each and every person residing in the state of Karnataka can use the online Karnataka Bhoomi web portal. People will not have to go to the government accountant in order to get the land records and details.

As the Bhoomi Karnataka portal is an online web portal, you can check land records sitting at home. All the information and land descriptions will be accessible with the touch of your fingertips. When you are selling or buying any piece of land or plot in the state, you will need to have the land records for essential paperwork. So that details can be accessible with the online portal that the Karnataka govt. did launch.

The Bhoomi Karnataka online web portal will provide all the residents of the Karnataka state with land records. The Land Records will surely include the name of the owner of the land, area of land, shape, type of soil, cultivation details, irrigation, as well as crop information.

So you will get all the detail about any piece of land in the state in a single online platform. The online portal will also allow you to check the land map of the agricultural land or commercial buildings. You can check the area of the land with just the owner’s name and Khasra or Khatauni number details.

With the help of the Bhoomi Karnataka online portal, people can check the RTC Land Records online. There are so many states that are launching their own online web portals for providing details and descriptions of the land digitally. So now, people residing in the Karnataka state can get the details of the land online easily and without any struggle.

Districts Under Karnataka Land Records 2020

Bagalkot

Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Rural

Belagavi

Ballari

Bidar

Vijayapur

Chamarajanagar

Chikballapur

Chikkamagaluru

Chitradurga

Dakshina Kannada

Davanagere

Dharwad

Gadag

Kalaburagi

Hassan

Haveri

Kodagu

Kolar

Koppal

Mandya

Mysuru

Raichur

Rama

nagara

Shivamogga

TumakuruUdupi

Uttara Kannada

Yadgir

How To Check Bhoomi Karnataka Land Records Online?

In order to check and know the details of the Land Records of the Karnataka state, you will have to follow a simple process. If you do not know about the process to get the land records and other land details from the online web portal. Then you must not have to worry about it at all as we are going to provide you a step by step guide.

You will just have to follow the instructions that we are going to provide you here. It will be easy and simple to follow the step by step guide which will lead you to land records and information. Here are the steps that you will have to follow in order to check the Bhoomi Land Records online.

First of all, you will have to visit the official web portal of the Karnataka Bhoomi Land Records or Click Here

Then you will have to select the District, Taluka, Hobli, Village, Survey Number, Hissa Number, Period, and Year

After entering the details, Owner Details will appear on the screen such as the owner’s name, extent, and Khatah number.

If you want to download the land records details, then you will have to click on “View” which is available at the side

So you can download or take a print out of the land records as per your choice from the online portal.

Procedure To Check RTC Online 2020

Now, you know the process to check the land record from the online portal. The same way, we are going to provide you a step by step instructions to check RTC online. You will just have to follow the steps given here carefully and you will get the RTC details online. Here are the steps that you will need to follow for Karnataka Bhoomi RTC.

In order to check the RTC details, visit the official website of Karnataka government or you can Click Here

Then you will have to select the District, Taluka, Hobli, Village, and Survey Number appropriately

After selecting the details, you can click on “Fetch Details”

You will get three categories of information on the next page such as “Land Details”, “Owner Details”, and “Cultivator Details”

You can click on any of the categories to get the information and details about that particular category

Also, you can download or take a print out of the RTC details and information from the web page

We hope that you will now have all the information regarding the Karnataka Bhoomi Land Records and RTC details. As long as you will follow the process to check the Land records and RTC records, you will not have any kind of problem or struggle with it.