Karnataka Land Records Recruitment 2020 For Group-D Posts at bhoomi.karnataka.gov.in:

The Government of Karnataka with Land Record Department is offering its latest Karnataka Land Records Recruitment 2020. The official recruitment notification is available at the official portal bhoomi.karnataka.gov.in and invites all interested applicants for it.

There are around 161 Group D vacancies available for Peon posts, and the vacancies are easy to get jobs. Candidates who were searching for such government employment in Karnataka state, this is the opportunity. A huge number of applicants must be applying for the recruitment.

If you too want to apply, we are offering numerous eligibility criteria below. After reading critical details, candidates may apply for their desired vacancy. For more information, go to the official site and get further info from the official notification bhoomi.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Land Records Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 161 Posts (Group D Posts)

Name of Vacancies: Peon Posts

Job Details:

Bandh Peons: 151 Posts

Office Peons: 10 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates with SSC/ 10th class certificate are desirable for these Group D posts. They must have completed their education from a government recognized institute/ board.

Age Limit:

Age should be between 18 to 35 years to apply for the Karnataka Land Records Recruitment 2020. Those who belong to reserved categories will receive age relaxation in their upper age.

For upper age limit, age criteria for Reserved Candidates, refer to the official notification.

Karnataka Land Records Recruitment 2020 Registration Fees:

For applying for the information, candidates need to pay registration fees. Only after paying the fees, the application shall consider as confirmed. Fees details are as below:

General/ Category 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B Candidates: 300/- rupees

SC/ ST/ Category 1 Candidates: 150/- rupees

Some fees are to pay through the Online Mode. There is various online mode of payment available these days.

Selection Procedures:

To select the most eligible candidates, the Karnataka Land Records officials shall conduct some screening procedures. There might be Written Test, Interview, and Documentation for all the candidates. After these procedures, those with better performance will select.

As there are Group D posts available here, enormous numbers of interested applicants must be applying to it. Hence these procedures will have names of candidates into it. To get selected, candidates need to work hard, only after that, they can qualify for various rounds.

At last, selected ones will get call letters, and after Personal Interview and Documentation, they will receive final job allotment letters. For more details regarding such procedures and marking system, go to the official port bhoomi.karnataka.gov.in.

Steps To Apply Karnataka Land Records Recruitment 2020:

For applying, candidates should first visit the official site. On the Home Page, various links are available. Go to the “Bhoomi Services” link. The latest notifications are available in this section. Go to the official announcement and then it will open a new Download the official notification and then read all the instructions. Then go to the Apply Online link. Click on that link and start applying online. As per various fields, enter the required details. After that, pay the registration fees. Get Challan, confirmation for payment. Now, click on Submit Button and save the application. At last, get a print of the filled form. Complete various procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.bhoomi.karnataka.gov.in