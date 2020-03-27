Karnataka KSEEB PUC 1 Results 2020: The director gave this statement on the result, it was said earlier in the circular

The Division of Pre College Schooling, Karnataka is not going to declare the outcomes of the First 12 months Pre College (PUC) examination on Friday, March 27. Results because of lockdown in states amid coronovirus epidemics will probably be launched after April 14. This info has been given by director M Kangavalli. The circular had earlier talked about that the outcomes could be launched on March 27, 2020. Now the officer said, “The analysis course of is over, however college employees are required to tabulate the outcomes, which isn’t doable because of the shutdown. The PUC outcome date will probably be determined after the lockdown ends. ”

The final pre college examination was scheduled on 23 March. Which was postponed final week. The state authorities has additionally postponed the SSLC exams ranging from March 29, 2020. States together with the Central Board have rescheduled their Class 10, 12 examination and analysis course of until 31 March. The Nationwide Testing Company has additionally positioned the JEE Most important which was to start from April 5.

Karnataka PUC 1 outcome: The way to examine

First official web site for college students to examine outcomes pue.kar.nic.in Go to three server hyperlinks will seem on the house web page of the web site to examine the outcomes. Click on on any considered one of them. You’ll come to the new web page as quickly as you click on. Now it’s important to submit your registration quantity and date of delivery on the new web page. Now your outcome will probably be in entrance of you. Now you possibly can obtain it and take a print out of it.

