Karnan Tamil Movie Download For Free Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz.

The Indian torrent website Movierulz includes a massive collection of Hollywood movies, Bollywood movies, Tamil movies, Telugu movies, Malayalam movies, Features movies, etc.

Movierulz has leaked many newly-released movies, and it also includes a Tamil movie named Karnan. Let’s get the complete detail about the film Karnan.

Karnan Tamil Movie Download For Free:

Karnan is a Tamil action-drama film. It includes a story of fearless village youth. They fight for their rights. The film Karnan features the life of a marginalized community.

They have been oppressed for a long time. The film Karnan includes their struggle, unfairness, etc., and in the end, they raise their voice against casteism. Let’s discuss the cast of the newly-released film Karnan.

Karnan Tamil Movie Cast:

Dhanush as Karnan Lal Paul as Yeama Raja Yogi Babu as Vadamalaiyaan Natarajan Subramaniam as SP Kannabiran Rajisha Vijayan as Draupathai Gouri G. Kishan as Poyilal Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli as Padmini G. M. Kumar as Dhuriyodhanan Shanmugarajan as Abhimanyu

We have mentioned the cast of the Tamil film Karnan. Let’s talk about the release date of the Tamil film Karnan.

Karnan Tamil Movie Release Date:

The Tamil film Karnan was released on 9th April 2021. It was released in the Tamil language. The film Karnan has earned around 70 Crores INR till now.

The running time of the film Karnan is 159 minutes. The film Karnan was written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. Kalaipuli S. Thanu produced the film Karnan.

Santhosh Narayanan gave the music in the film Karnan. Theni Eswar did the cinematography of the film Karnan, and Selva R. K. edited it. The film Karnan was made under V Creations.

The film Karnan includes four songs titled Kandaa Vara Sollunga, Manjanathi Puranam, Thattaan Thattaan, and Uttradheenga Yeppov. The album was composed by Santhosh Narayanan. It was made under Think Music and was released in 2021.

Let’s watch the teaser of the film Karnan.

Karnan Tamil Movie Teaser:

Visit this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.