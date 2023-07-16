Karm Yudhh Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Karm Yudhh is an Indian family thriller drama series that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on September 30, 2022. The show has received overall balance reviews, yet many fans eagerly await Karm Yudhh Season 2. Will there be Karm Yudhh Season 2? Who will return for the second season of Karm Yudhh? You will find all the answers in this article.

Karm Yudhh stands for the fight for your Karma. Here, a family is divided into two parts who fight to gain ownership of the industries. And it leads to exciting thrillers. If you are fond of such a family thriller drama, then Karm Yudhh is for you.

In this article, we have provided all the necessary information that you need to know about Karm Yudhh Season 2. Here we have added a possible release date, a cast members list, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for the Karm Yudhh Season 2. So read this article till the end to get all the latest updates about Karm Yudhh Season 2.

Karm Yudhh Season 2 Release Date

In June 2023, the Karm Yudhh drama series runs for only one season, and makers have yet to reveal the exact release date for the second season. In addition, even after receiving good ratings on the IMDb platform, some sources have even stated that the show was canceled within one season.

On top of that, Karm Yudhh Season 1 has received 8.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. Despite receiving such huge ratings on the IMDb platform, makers still need to share the official release date for the Karm Yudhh Season 2. So, for now, fans have to wait for the final confirmation. We will update you with the latest information if and when the makers announce the official release dates.

Karm Yudhh Season 2 Plot Synopsis – SpoilersAhead

Indian web series have played a considerable role over the past few years, and fans are always ready to binge-watch such Indian-Hindi drama shows. Similarly, Karm Yudhh has also portrayed some fascinating thriller drama scenes.



The overall storyline of Karm Yudhh Season 1 revolves around the Roy family and its members. The plot starts with a family crime-thriller drama, where family members jump into an owner battle to grab the ownership and property of Roy Group Industries.

As the story progresses, we are introduced to many characters. Karm Yudhh Season 1 has featured many talented and experienced star cast. The show has included Ashutosh Rana, who played the role of Guru Shastri, Satish Kaushik (Bhisham Roy), Sondarya Sharma (Payal Rana), Rituraj Singh (Viral Motvani), and many others.

In a nutshell, Karm Yudhh Season 1 follows a traditional family drama where two groups of wealthy family members fight for ownership and property. If you are fond of such dramas and don’t get bored by repetitive drama plots, then Ravi Adhikari’s Karm Yudhh Season 1 will entertain you the most.

Karm Yudhh Season 2 Cast Members List

Since the show makers haven’t confirmed the renewal of the Karm Yudhh drama series for the second season, we have highlighted a complete list of Karm Yudhh Season 1 cast members.



In addition, the star cast mentioned below may return for the second season of the Karm Yudhh drama series.

Ashutosh Rana as Guru Shastri

Paoli Dam as Indrani Roy

Rajesh Khattar as Vardhaan Roy

Satish Kaushik as Bhisham Roy

Soundarya Sharma as Payal Rana

Satyajit Sharma as Iqbal Singh Bajwa

Chandan Roy Sanyal as Aadesh Baghchi

Rituraj Singh as Viral Motvani

Tara Alisha Berry as Fiza Ayubi

Madhurima Roy as Hunar Agarwal

Pranay Pachauri as Samar Shastri

Anjana Sukhani as Mounisha

Ankit Bisht as Abhimanyu Roy

Akash Dhar as Saahas Allu

Nitin Mirani as Raghuveer Singh

Aashit Chatterjee as Kannu Sudarshan

Shruti Chauhan as Rashi Motvani

Sachin Parikh as Debashish

Reshma Merchant as Maitri Agarwal

Pranay Narayan as Gajanand Agarwal

Gavin Methalaka as George Masih

Atharv Padhye as Ninad Agarwal, Hunar’s Brother

Utkarsh Kohli as Tapish

Amy Aela as Isabelle

Radhika Chauhan as Radhika, Hunar’s Friend

Pragya Mishra as Naxalite

Madhu Awasthi as Naxalite

Vishnu Sharma as Indrani’s Father

Manish Kumar as Naxalite

Sudhakar Gaonkar as Naxalite

Karm Yudhh Season 2 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the makers have yet to share the official release date for the Karm Yudhh Season 2; the episode titles for the second season are also unavailable.

Still, we have highlighted the Karm Yudhh Season 1 episode titles here.

Karm Yudhh Season 1 Episode 01 – Sher Aur Magarmach

Karm Yudhh Season 1 Episode 02 – Guru

Karm Yudhh Season 1 Episode 03 – Jungle

Karm Yudhh Season 1 Episode 04 – Mouka

Karm Yudhh Season 1 Episode 05 – Sanp

Karm Yudhh Season 1 Episode 06 – Chakravyuh

Karm Yudhh Season 1 Episode 07 – Kahani

Karm Yudhh Season 1 Episode 08 – Raja Aur Ikka

Where To Watch Karm Yudhh Season 2?

As discussed above, Karm Yudhh is an Indian crime-thriller drama series created and developed by a famous screenwriter, Ravi Adhikari. The plot centers around affluent family members fighting for ownership and property.

'KARM YUDDH' STREAMING ON DISNEY PLUS HOTSTAR… A stellar star cast with an intriguing storyline… #HotstarSpecials #KarmYuddh… All episodes NOW STREAMING on @DisneyPlusHS. #KarmYuddhOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/zXNgw0EgxJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2022

The first season of Karm Yudhh received average reviews from the audience and critics, and even some audiences also found it conventional, just like other Indian family dramas.

The show makers haven’t announced the official release date for the Karm Yudhh Season 2. However, if you haven’t watched the earlier season yet, head to the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Here, you will find all the episodes for Karm Yudhh Season 1. Moreover, if there is a second season, it will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Karm Yudhh Season 2?

Official information about Karm Yudhh Season 2 has yet to be made public. Some sources have also stated that the show concluded with the first season itself. Therefore, we can not predict the exact number of Karm Yudhh Season 2 episodes.



Still, if we look at the previous record, eight or more episodes will be released with the second season of the Karm Yudh drama series. Still, fans have to wait a while for the final confirmation from the team members.

Karm Yudhh Season 2 Makers Team

It would be unjust to conclude this article without mentioning the due credit to the team members who worked behind the cameras. Karm Yudhh is an Indian crime-thriller drama series created and developed by Ravi Adhikari.

Besides that, Ravi also served as the show’s executive producer along with Gautam Adhikari and Kailashnath Adhikari. Sunita Radia worked as the show’s cinematographer. Currently, Karm Yudhh runs for one season only, and some fans are waiting for the renewal updates.

Karm Yudhh Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, the show makers haven’t announced the official release date for Karm Yudhh Season 2. Not only that, but the official trailer is also yet to be announced.

However, you can watch the Karm Yudhh Season 1 trailer by clicking the link above. It will help you to get a brief idea about the show.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all you need to know about Karm Yudhh Season 2 release date. Since the show was a below-average product, makers have not announced the renewal for the second season. Still, many fans eagerly await the second season of Karm Yudhh.

We can not predict the exact release date, but you shouldn’t worry about the show’s updates. We will update you with the latest information. Till then, enjoy the first season and stay tuned to our website for further updates.