Kappela Full Movie Download | Review, Cast, Malayalam Movie Download, 480p, 720p, 1080p

Kappela Movie Assessment: A wrongly dialled identify would possibly flip annoying or create gorgeous relationships. In some unspecified time in the future, when her mom asks her to dial a purchaser, she unintentionally calls a incorrect amount. On the alternative facet is Vishnu (Roshan Mathew), an auto driver from Malappuram. Thus begins a model new friendship which blooms into love.

On the same time, Benny, an affluent man inside the village, approaches her family with a proposal. As a result of the households decide to get them married, Jessy heads to fulfill Vishnu in Kozhikode. There, they unexpectedly encounter a stranger named Roy (Sreenath Bhasi) from Kannur, and must fluctuate their plans.

Nationwide award-winning actor Muhammad Mustafa’s debut directorial throws gentle on, intercourse trafficking, one of many extreme factors youthful girls and ladies have been coping with in society since time immemorial. The cellphone performs an important place inside the film. The filmmaker has confirmed good calibre in bringing collectively actors and crafted an exhilarating story which is prepared in Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

The primary highlight of the movie is Sreenath Bhasi who performs Roy, a decided unemployed graduate who will do one thing to earn a dwelling. He’s troublesome, short-tempered, prone and mysterious. The actor whose occupation graph is rising at a fast tempo has given one different gorgeous effectivity inside the film with refined expressions, managed mannerisms and mature characterisation. The actor as quickly as as soon as extra proves that he’s proper right here to do many additional roles with a distinction.

Anna Ben, who performs a small-town lady makes Jessy believable, though her character seems identical to her earlier roles Babymol and Helen. Roshan Mathew, collectively together with his refined effectivity, makes Vishnu a lovable auto driver. The trio has an attention-grabbing chemistry on show display screen and have collectively made the movie an engrossing watch.

The movement sequences are wise. All the actors, Along with Sudhi Koppa, Nisha Sarang, James and Mushtafa should be beneficial for his or her performances.

The one liner of the story isn’t novel, nevertheless the latest remedy of this film needs some extent out. However as well as, the film at some elements strikes at a sluggish tempo, notably when Jessy and Vishnu fall in love over the cellphone.

Administrators: Suresh Babu, Muhammed Musthafa

Writers: Muhammed Musthafa, Sudhas

Stars: Roshan Mathew, Sreenath Bhasi, Anna Ben

Forged: Roshan Mathew, Sreenath Bhasi, Anna Ben, Sudhi Koppa, Tanvi Ram

Genres: Comedy | Romance

Nation: India

Language: Malayalam

Launch Date: 13 March 2020

Runtime: 113 min

