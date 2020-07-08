Kanye West’s Yeezy, Jim Henson Co. and Gersh Businesses Obtained Federal Loans

The production business of Judd Apatow, Jim Henson Co. and a clothing firm linked to music artist Kanye West were among the companies approved for a government loan program aimed at reducing layoffs during the pandemic.

Financial assistance, released Monday by the Small Business Administration, was part of the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. Under the program, companies are forgiven for their loans if they keep workers employed for at least eight weeks after receiving financial aid.

The money helped many agencies, production companies, visual effects stores and others in the entertainment business stay afloat as the new coronavirus wreaked havoc on the industry. As government officials devised appropriate security measures, the industry rushed to adapt to the health crisis, canceling or postponing concerts and stopping productions. Many companies laid off employees or cut their wages due to market uncertainty.

Jim Henson Co., based in Hollywood, creator of the muppets, said a $ 2 million PPP loan helped him retain 75 workers when the studio had to close key businesses, such as live-action productions.

Apatow Co. was among several approved Southern California entertainment companies for loans. The company said it received $ 160,000 but ended up not using the money and returned the loan. New Regency Productions was approved for a $ 1 million to $ 2 million PPP loan, helping to retain 50 jobs, according to government data. And Village Roadshow Entertainment Group USA Inc. said it retained 26 jobs with a loan of $ 350,000 to $ 1 million, according to government data.

Talent agencies that received PPP loans included the Beverly Hills Gersh Agency and the Los Angeles-based Verve Talent and Literary Agency. Gersh received a loan of $ 5 million to $ 10 million, helping to retain 250 jobs. Verve received between $ 350,000 and $ 1 million and held 68 jobs, according to government data. The agency said the loan allowed him to restore full wages that had been cut.

COVID-19 also hurt some entertainment companies that rely on advertising revenue. Culver City-based Jukin Media, which licenses user-generated entertainment, said it applied for and received a $ 2.2 million loan to cover payroll costs and avoid firing its 127-person staff.

“Like all advertising companies, we have seen a significant drop in that revenue stream due to the pandemic, even as we have seen modest gains on the licensing side of our business,” Jukin said in a statement. “As a mid-sized independent company, we have saved jobs in large part because we secured this assistance.”

Several companies in the exhibition industry also obtained loans, including the iconic TCL Chinese Theater and ticket provider Atom Tickets.

Several nonprofit groups, such as the Grammy Museum Foundation, the Motion Picture & Television Fund, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, also obtained federal loans.

Some of the loan applicants raised their eyebrows.

West La Palma’s company, Yeezy LLC, was approved for a PPP loan in the range of $ 2 million to $ 5 million, which helped retain 106 jobs. On July 4, West tweeted that he was running for President of the United States.

A West representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Media Matters for America, a liberal media watchdog group that has promoted advertiser boycotts against conservative hosts on Fox News, was approved for a $ 1 million to $ 2 million loan to keep 64 jobs.

