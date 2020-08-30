Kanye West wants to be president and Elon Musk supports him

Kanye West wants to be president of the United States and Elon Musk thinks it is a very good idea.

West announced on Twitter on the night of Saturday July 4 – precisely the Independence Day of the United States – that he would run for the presidency of his country. And the response on the social network was surprising.

“Now we must fulfill America’s promise by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West tweeted with the hashtag # 2020VISION.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! # 2020VISION – ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

In just an hour later, the post already had more than 200,000 likes. But one of the quickest responses came from Musk’s account, who claimed he fully supported it.

You have my full support! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

In 2019, during an interview on the Apple Music show Beats 1, West said his support for Trump had been a way to provoke Democrats and announced his own aspirations as a candidate. “The time will come when I will be president of the United States and I will remember (…) each founder who did not have the ability to understand what we were doing,” he said without clarifying who he was referring to.

However, according to CNN, it is unlikely that West’s intentions, at least for this period, are real, since he has not met the deadline to run as an independent candidate in many states.

“With the election only four months away, West would still need to register with the Federal Elections Commission, file a campaign platform, collect enough signatures to enter the November ballot and more,” CNN posted on July 6.

West and Musk, an old friendship

The rapper and the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX made headlines last week after West tweeted a photo that went viral.

In the image that West published, Musk is seen wearing the line of shoes that Adidas and the rapper created, the famous “Yeezy” sneakers. In the photo, Kim Kardashian’s husband also wears a model from this line and they both share a bit of orange. Well, West more than his framing partner.

“When you go to your friends’ house and they both wear orange,” wrote the artist this July 1st.

At the time of writing, the tweet had more than 500,000 likes and 100,000 retweets.

What are these two men up to? No word yet, but tweeters quickly drew their conclusions from the photo. For example, you can see Musk’s partner, singer Grimes, who apparently took the photo, half hidden. Grimes and Musk just had a baby.

Another tweeter with the most seasoned eye discovered that in the mogul’s house there is a work by Hajime Sorayama, a Japanese illustrator known for his erotic representations of female robots. Below you can see these and other reactions in the bird network:

Three geniuses

Or maybe just one

Good eye of the tweeter

Did not hit him

Kanye West has posted one of the few photos out there of the inside of Elon Musk’s house, which actually has several houses in the same neighborhood (all for sale). Is there a replica? of the Metropolis robot in a display case and the photo is being taken by Grimes https://t.co/Ols9KNjlVX – Matías S. Zavia (@matiass) July 1, 2020

Is awake

Grimes reflection

Two millionaires

Is this why it went viral?