Kanye West shares his new song ‘Wash Us in the Blood’ with Travis Scott

Kanye West has been watching what is happening in the world and has some characteristically complicated thoughts.

Early Tuesday morning, the musician released a new song, “Wash Us in the Blood,” accompanied by a music video featuring images of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, as well as a video of the national protests that their deaths have helped inspire. .

Directed by Los Angeles-based video artist Arthur Jafa, known for his work with Spike Lee and Solange, the clip also features fleeting images of imprisoned people, an unmanned drone, a woman struggling to breathe, and the daughter of West, North , in a rehearsal on Sunday of the rapper. Choir service. (Last weekend, a group of 13 museums banded together to make Jafa’s critically acclaimed 2016 play “Love Is the Message, the Message Is Death,” with the soundtrack for West’s song “Ultralight Beam,” available to view online for the first time).

The song, which features a line from guest Travis Scott and was co-produced by West, BoogzDaBeast, Ronny J, FNZ, and Dem Jointz, recalls the harsh industrial sound of West’s 2013 album “Yeezus,” featuring siren-like synthesizer textures over a throbbing heartbeat. A press release proudly notes that the song was mixed by Dr. Dre.

West, who explored his religious awakening on a couple of albums last year, continues on the new single to direct his thoughts to God, asking to be washed in his blood. But he is also reflecting on more earthly matters: “All their lives they are thugs / No choice, selling drugs”, he says: “Genocide, what he does / Mass imprisonment, what he does”.

Near the end of “Wash Us in the Blood,” West complains of an unspecified “they” trying to calm him down and evokes President Trump (of whom he has been a famous supporter) with a letter about his mistrust of the media.

“You know it’s false if it’s on the news,” he raps, “so I let it fly when I’m in the cabin.”

“Wash Us in the Blood” is the first single from West’s upcoming album, “God’s Country,” which follows “Jesus Is King” and “Jesus Is Born,” both released in 2019.

Last week, West announced that it had formed a partnership with Gap to sell its Yeezy clothing line.

