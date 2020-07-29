Kanye West seeks New Jersey electoral support for his presidential aspirations

Rapper Kanye West filed a motion to appear on New Jersey’s ballot papers in the United States presidential election to be held in November, The New York Post reported.

According to state documents, the famous 43-year-old collected 1,327 signatures for the movement, which was required 800 on Monday before the deadline for independent presidential candidates.

West also submitted the documentation to appear on the Missouri ballot on Monday, and hopes to do the same soon in New York, a state for which he needs 30,000 signatures before the deadline, which will be this Thursday.

The artist, who currently resides in Cody, Wyoming, indicated in his New Jersey paperwork that his motto for his campaign is pending.

West announced that he would run for president through a tweet he posted on July 4, which was followed by several posts about his marriage to Kim Kardashian and an alleged campaign in North Carolina.

Earlier this month, the celebrity submitted the $ 35,000 figure to appear on ballots in Oklahoma, and the necessary documentation of his campaign Organization Statement to the Federal Election Commission.