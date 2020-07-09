Kanye West now announces that he no longer supports Trump and that he had a coronavirus in February

In an extensive interview with Forbes magazine, the controversial rapper Kanye West, who recently announced his candidacy for the Presidency, revealed that he no longer supports the current president of the country, Donald Trump, whom he had fervently defended, and who had a coronavirus in the past. February month.

They are just two of the statements of this eccentric character during a 4-hour conversation with the media, reflected in an article published this Wednesday, in which he was also suspected of a future vaccine against COVID-19 and explained his belief that America’s family planning system is the work of white supremacists.

“I’m talking to experts, I’m going to talk to Jared Kushner-Donald Trump’s son-in-law-, with the White House, with (Joe) Biden”, says West about his candidacy for the Presidency, of which he has convinced despite not counting with no type of structure to develop an electoral campaign.

His advisers, he says, are two people who have already supported this ambition in the past: his wife, socialite Kim Kardashian, and controversial Tesla businessman Elon Musk, with whom he says he has been discussing his candidacy “for years”.

The slogan for her campaign will be “YES!” And she has chosen Michelle Tidball, a controversial preacher from Wyoming, the same state where West has established a huge ranch from time to time, as a vice presidential candidate.

The particular name of his political formation, “Birthday Party” (The Birthday Party), he chose because: “when we win, it will be everyone’s birthday,” he added.

“God gave me clarity and told me that it is time,” he says of his decision to appear in 2020, and not in 2024, as he had initially said. And to those who question his mental health, after having suffered a “psychiatric emergency” in 2016, he points out: “I was out there, I ended up in the hospital, and people are calling me crazy, but I’m not crazy.”

The interview also reveals that it seems that West, who in the past had been in favor of Trump and with whom he came to meet in the Oval Office, has passed the fever for the President.

“It seems to me that it is quite chaos,” says the musician about Trump, highlighting the moment in which the president had to take refuge in a White House bunker due to protests against racism in Washington.

On what he would do with the most powerful position in the world, he said: “When we are president, let’s have fun too. Let’s get over all the racism talks, empower people with 40 acres and a mule, let’s give land, that’s the plan. ”

In addition, he positions himself against abortion because he is “following what the Bible dictates”, he confesses that he has not developed a foreign policy plan yet because he is “focused on protecting the United States first” and says he wants to end the police brutality, but points out that “the police are also people”.

But perhaps one of his most bizarre claims in the interview is that he plans to base the US administration on the structure of Wakanda, a fictional country located in sub-Saharan Africa that appears in the Marvel comics and that they present as the most developed and technologically advanced nation.

“I’m going to use the Wakanda structure because it’s the best explanation of what our design team is going to do at the White House … (…) The amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine. .. We are going to work, innovate, together ”, he asserts.

The rapper also details in the interview that he suffered a coronavirus last February, and explains his symptoms: “Chills, shivering in bed, taking hot showers, watching videos of what he was supposed to do to overcome it.”