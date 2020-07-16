Kanye West no longer running for president?

It appears that singer Kanye West dropped out of the race for the United States presidency, according to what his aide, Steve Kramer, told New York Magazine.

“He’s out. I’ll let you know what I know once all of our stuff is canceled, ”said Kramer, who was hired to help West collect signatures for his bid in Florida and South Carolina.

However, West has not yet confirmed or denied this information.

On July 4, the also businessman tweeted that he would run for president in November, announced that he was questioned and taken as a joke, part of a publicity stunt for his brand, although days later he assured Forbes that he was serious.

He told the economy magazine that he had stopped supporting President Donald Trump, whom he has been a huge supporter of for years, due to his own candidacy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper had little time to gather enough signatures to stand as a candidate before the Federal Election Commission to appear on any state ballot, and he likely accomplished his goal.

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Being a presidential candidate must be one of the most difficult things for someone at that level to contemplate, ”added Kramer.

In other reports, it was indicated that West, who mentioned that he would have sought that his White House organizational model was based on that of the fictional country of Wakanda, of Black Panther, was having a serious episode of bipolarity, and that this had possibly affected your recent decisions and statements.

“I’m going to use the Wakanda frame right now because it is the best explanation of how our design group will feel in the White House,” West told Forbes.