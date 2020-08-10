Kanye West is off the ballot

Kanye West’s plan to get on the ballot for the Illinois, US election fell apart: Election officials denied his request, TMZ reported.

The rapper and husband of Kim Kardashian, 43, will not be able to appear in the elections of that state as an independent candidate because officials, after carefully reviewing the 3,128 signatures he presented in his documents as endorsement, invalidated 1928.

Several people opposed the controversial interpreter being able to register his independent candidacy there, and later, without specifying the reasons, the State Board of Elections determined that West could not gather the 2,500 rubrics he needed to be a presidential candidate in the state.

In this way, the singer’s electoral campaign falters more each week, because he also failed to be accepted in New Jersey, New York, Nebraska or Maryland, among other strategic points on the electoral map in the United States. However, several close sources have commented that Kardashian would be willing to support him if he tries to run, with a more solid plan, in 2024.

“Kanye seems to be determined (to follow) what he calls ‘God’s plan’, (which is) for him to become President. He says it’s a great call, ”an anonymous insider commented, according to the Daily Mail.

During the last weeks the marriage has experienced episodes of tension and uncertainty. As a result, they undertook, with their children, a trip to the Dominican Republic to try to save their relationship and not address political issues, something that West has not fulfilled.

“(She) thought that spending time with the children would remind (West) of his most important job: being their father, but instead, the rapper has remained obsessed with his presidential campaign,” said another source.

“None of his friends can imagine the marriage lasting more than a couple of months if he ignores Kim and her requests and just goes ahead with what he wants, even if it bothers her.”

The stars tied the knot in 2014 and have four children: North girls, 7, and Chicago, 2, and boys Saint, 5, and Psalm, one.