Kanye West announces his candidacy for the US presidency

Rapper Kanye West announced this Saturday, United States Independence Day, that he will present his own candidacy for the country’s presidency, after having supported the current president and reelection candidate, Donald Trump.

“Now we must deliver on America’s promise by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for President of the United States ”, announced the musician on his social networks with the slogan“ 2020 VISION ”.

It is not the first time that West, a 43-year-old African American and according to Forbes magazine the highest paid star in 2020, speculates about his foray into politics but today’s announcement is the strongest to date.

In addition, the chosen day is not accidental, since July 4 is the most important political holiday in the United States, which celebrates the country’s Declaration of Independence.

For the moment, the rapper and producer’s team has not given more details about the news or about the steps that will be taken to materialize a real candidacy, which has also not made clear whether it will be as an independent or in the ranks of any political party.

In recent years, West has been a staunch advocate of politics and the figure of Trump, whom he visited in 2018 during a meeting at the White House to discuss violence and the U.S. prison system.

Dressed in a red cap with the slogan “Make America Great Again”, the famous musician then called the US President a hero and thanked him for making him feel “like Superman.”

Later, in 2019, he repeated his goal of accessing the US presidency during promotional interviews for his religious album “Jesus is King”, although he placed the contest in 2024.

“When I run for president in 2024 we will have created so many jobs that I will not run, I will walk,” he said.

Now, after the announcement of his presidential candidacy, West will have to specify if he has a campaign team and, if in line with the political principles he has defended, he would be a rival of Trump, whose nomination by the Republican Party is taken for granted. .

The most notorious reaction to West’s announcement has been that of businessman Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, who has indicated that “he has his full support.”