Kany García, Tommy Torres, PJ Sin Suela and Residente are disappointed by chaos in the primaries

Puerto Rican artists Kany García, Tommy Torres, PJ Sin Suela and Residente expressed their disappointment at the cancellation of the primaries on the island on Sunday, due to the lack of delivery of ballots in many schools, which caused the process to be postponed until next August 16.

The State Elections Commission (CEE) of Puerto Rico decided Sunday afternoon to suspend the primaries of the ruling New Progressive Party and opposition Popular Democratic Party, after 59 out of 110 precincts did not receive the ballots.

“Sometimes I try to look to the side, as if I am not attentive, but I am still very far from it; rather, sometimes it becomes ‘too much too much’ and you decide to choose your battles because if not, you break down !!! Today were the primary elections in Puerto Rico and where were the ballots? They did not arrive on time !!! But and how? !! ”Garcia questioned on her Instagram account.

García indicated that dozens of people came to the polling stations to exercise their right to vote, but the boxes with the ballots did not arrive, so they had to wait for hours for them to arrive.

However, some trucks that would transport the boxes with the ballots, were kept at the headquarters of the CEE in San Juan waiting to be mobilized to the schools, making the voters and volunteer officials wait to carry out the democratic process.

“People arriving early to exercise their right and it is a total lack of respect for our elders, for any population that in the middle of a pandemic makes its arrangements and yet fails us again. Today the State Elections Commission and all those responsible, were not up to its people. We are CANSAXS of so much EXCUSE! # outrageous, ”the Puerto Rican artist added.

Torres, for his part, described the chaos that occurred for the first time in the history of Puerto Rico as “alarming”.

What is happening in Puerto Rico is truly alarming. Still, you have to go out and vote, whatever happens. Let it not be said that we do not care. — Tommy Torres (@Tommy_Torres) August 9, 2020

In turn, the singer-songwriter affirmed that “this does not smell of ineptitude but of corruption. And if it is ineptitude, it is still at a criminal level ”.

PJ Sin Suela also described the scenario carried out on Sunday in schools with the police under the sun providing security to the citizens, while older people in wheelchairs “under trees waiting for the ballots to arrive.”

“Do you really believe that in a pandemic the people who left are going to come back?” The rapper questioned on Twitter regarding the situation that occurred, in which the leaders of the two parties suggested to their followers when the ballots arrived.

“Besides … They have the polls divided into PNP and Popular, knowing that everyone knows each other. With government workers watching which way you go. People vote in their communities where EVERYONE knows each other, that’s a private matter. #CEEIrresponsables # primarias2020 “, I abound.

The doctor, also a doctor, related that his parents arrived at the Ponceño School, in Ponce (south), to vote and at 10:30 in the morning and the ballots had not yet arrived.

Given this, they withdrew from the school and an official told them that they were going to call them to return to vote.

“How do you expect the people to respect you and believe that you want the best for us? # PAPELÓN”, he questioned.

The artist also reflected that given the whole situation, Sunday was one of “those days when you have to close Twitter because everything you read pissed you off more.”

“What a circus and how sad everything that happened today. Tourists arrive but the ballots do not arrive, ”emphasized the artist, referring to the fact that visitors continue to arrive on the island while COVID-19 cases continue to add up.

What a role of government .. Today there are elections in Puerto Rico and you cannot vote because there are no pallets 🤦🏻‍♂️ Nothing to envy to the republics that criticize. The worst of all is that they think they are first world because they have a WALMART on every corner .. now yes – Resident (@Resident) August 9, 2020

