Kany García gets on the ‘Titanic’ with Colombian Camilo

The Puerto Rican singer Kany García premiered this Wednesday the music video for her duet with Colombian singer Camilo, “Titanic”, which is part of her seventh studio album “Mesa para Dos”.

Prior to its release as a single, “Titanic” was discovered by a large audience, with more than 3.3 million views for its streaming link to the audio on YouTube in the past three months.

The lyrics address the emotional and practical difficulties of breaking up a relationship that seemed to be on the path to “happily ever after.”

In a sequence of the video “Titanic”

Filmed in Miami, it was directed by Evaluna Montaner, Camilo’s wife, and places Kany García and Camilo at the center of the subject of the “Titanic” using running water as a metaphor for the extinction of the relationship, reported in a statement today the La Buena Fortuna Global artist management company.

This song is part of Kany’s seventh studio album, “Mesa Para Dos”, produced by the legendary Julio Reyes Copello at his Art House Studios in Miami.

“Titanic” is the continuation of the first single from the album “Lo Que En Ti Veo” with Argentine singer and guitarist Nahuel Pennisi, which reached the Top 15 on the Billboard Latin Pop Airplay chart.

In the same way, “Mesa Para Dos” reached the Top 15 of the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.

The other musical guests on this album are artists such as Leiva, Mon Laferte, Gusttavo Lima, Pedro Capó, Reik, Carlos Rivera, Carlos Vives, Goyo and Catalina García.

Kany also appeared in the most recent version of Diego Torres’s song “Color Esperanza”, featuring multiple stars; Proceeds are channeled to the Pan American Health Organization for its efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Efe on August 14, García said that it was a video of a complicated production because it was recorded during confinement and at the same time with many people in the team.

“I have high expectations in that song -Titanic-“, he highlighted on this theme of his new album.

Finally, he indicated that he was “very happy” with his latest album, “although I have not yet been able to sit down with my followers”, referring to the impossibility of organizing a live concert, something still unthinkable due to the pandemic.