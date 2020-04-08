Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Full Movie Download Leaked Online By Tamilrockers – Will This Affect The Film’s Collection? | Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal a Tamil-language based mostly romantic-thrillers movie starring Dulqer Salman, Ritu Varma in lead roles. this movie is directed and written by Desingh Periyasamy whereas the movie cinematography is dealt with by Ok.M. Bhasker. This movie was launched on 28 Feb 2020.

This movie is produced by Anto Joseph below the manufacturing firm “Anto Joseph movie Firm and Viacom 18 Movement Photos” with Viacom 18 Studios. the music soundtrack was given by Masala Espresso and background scores got by Hasrshvardhan and Rameshwar. the enhancing was taken care of by Praveen Anthony.

Dulquer Salman taking part in a “happy-go-lucky” teen within the movie. This debt movie director proposed this movie to the star in 2017. this movie can also be going to launch within the Telugu language as Kanulu Kanulanu Dhochaayante.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Full Movie Download Leaked

This movie additionally confronted a first-day piracy drawback. on the discharge day itself, the film acquired launched in on-line platforms. the supply of its leak is unknown however it’s obtainable within the Tamil-Rockers website.

The debutant is dealing with a giant drawback with this pirating factor and attributable to this type of exercise, the onerous work and cash on this cash can go to useless. Its a low funds movie so the film-makers anticipate extra in return however attributable to this type of exercise it turns into onerous for them to gather the cash they invested on this movie.

However because the movie is a thriller movie, we hope a bigger part of the viewers prefers to observe this movie in theatres because it offers one of the best expertise. Additionally, in case for those who folks don’t know, we’re right here to tell you that watching a movie in piracy is a punishable offense that’s unlawful in keeping with legislation.

We must always all know that pirating is a punishable offense and if we’re caught doing it we could also be fined or jailed or each can occur and if we see another doing so ensure you inform the close to theatre authority about them. Be a accountable citizen and keep away from piracy and watch this film in theaters.