Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Full Movie Download in High Quality Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla

The meaning of the Tamil film’s title Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is Stolen Glances. It is an Indian Tamil-language film that includes romance and comedy.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is a romantic heist comedy film. It is a blockbuster film. The Telugu version of the film – Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante was also released.

The film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy. It was produced by Anto Joseph and Viacom 18 Studios.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar gave the background score in the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Masala Coffee gave the soundtrack in the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

K. M. Bhaskaran completed the cinematography of the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and was edited by Praveen Anthony.

The film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was made under Anto Joseph Film Company and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The running time of the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is 162 minutes.

The shooting of the Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was started on 15th November 2017 in Delhi. It was completed in July 2018.

There are a total of eight soundtracks in the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The music album was composed by Masala Coffee. It was released on 21st February 2020 and made under the label – Zee Music Company.

The music album of the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was released in two different languages; Tamil and Telugu.

Let’s talk about the cast of the Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Cast:

Find the cast of the Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal below.

Dulquer Salmaan as Siddharth Rakshan as Kallis – Kaaleeswaramurthy Gautham Menon as DCP Prathap Chakravarthi Vikash Rajendran as Amjith Ritu Varma as Kanimozhi Niranjani Ahathian as Thenmozhi Anish Kuruvilla as Sooraj Mehta Tiger Garden Thangadurai as Two wheeler mechanic Ameesha Chowdhary as Mrs. Mehta Udhayabhanu Maheshwaran as CBI Higher Official Lakshmi as Mrs. Pratap Chakravarthi Gujaraj as House Owner

Let’s see the release date of the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Release Date:

The Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was released on 28th February 2020. There is no official update about the sequel to the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

If we get any update about the Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, we will add it here.

The film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was released in two languages; Tamil and Telugu. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Trailer:

Find the trailer of the Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal below.

