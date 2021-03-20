Kanni Rassi Full Movie Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz.

Kanni Rassi is an Indian romantic-comedy with drama film. It has received average reviews by the public, and the Tamil film Kanni Rassi has rated 4.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The Tamil film Kanni Rassi was directed by Muthukumaran and produced by Shameem Ibraham. Vishal Chandrasekhar gave the music in the film.

S. Selvakumar did the cinematography, and Raja Mohammad completed the editing of the film Kanni Rassi. The Tamil film v was made under King Movie Makers, and it was released on 4th December 2020. The running time of the film is 133 minutes.

The cast and crew of the Tamil film Kanni Rassi include Vimal as Gemini Ganesan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Anjali, Pandiarajan as Thiruvengadam, Yogi Babu as Vairamani, Robo Shankar as Manmadhan, Kaali Venkat as Jaishankar, Chaams as Ambur Ram Iyer, Bava Lakshmanan as Head Constable, Valavan as Sengottai Perumal, Lollu Sabha Manohar as Swamy, and P. V. Chandramouli as DSP Ukkira Pandian – Anjali’s Father, and Charmila as Lakshmi.

It also includes Shakeela as Chechi, Porali Dileepan as Sathasivam, Jayachandran as Saravanan, Arputhan Vijayan as Shanmugam, Bhanumathi as Fathima Sathasivam, Sowmiya as Rosy Saravanan, Prithvi as Shanmugam’s Wife, Sabbita Roi as Sumathi, Lakshmi Priya Menon as Anjali’s Mother, Scissor Manohar as Marriage Broker Ramadoss, Kadhal Saravanan as Dhobi, Nanjil Vijayan as Vairamani’s Sidekick, Anisha Seena as a Bride, and Arundhati Nair.

Find the trailer of the Tamil film Kanni Rassi below.

The Tamil film Kanni Rassi includes three soundtracks; Un Kitta Ennamo Irukku by Sathya Prakash and Kalyaninair, Kannane by K. S. Chithra, and Kutti Kutti Chellam Master by Velu and Dhivya pbs. Vishal Chandrasekhar composed this album.

