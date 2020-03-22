Kangana Ranaut says, ‘Our System Slowly Tortured Nirbhaya’s Mother For 7 Years’

After 7 years after the rape and murder of the youthful medical pupil Jyoti Singh, who received right here to be known as ‘Nirbhaya’, the four convicts – Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh – had been hanged to lack of life on Friday (March 20, 2020) at 5.30 am in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Now, Kangana Ranaut who is known to speak her ideas and share her views be it on socio-political issues or the subject of nepotism in Bollywood. Not too way back, she spoke in regards to the courtroom’s dedication of hanging the convict.

Talking to SpotBoye in an distinctive interview, she spoke on how the system delayed to serve justice, “Our judicial system is type of outdated and unfair. It took seven prolonged years for our judicial system to offer verdict on a horrific rape and murder case that shook all of the nation. I keep in mind collaborating inside the candle march for Nirbhaya on the time after I used to be capturing for Queen. There should have been quick justice for such brutal crime. Indirectly now we’ve got tortured Nirbhaya’s mother and all of the family for seven prolonged years,” she said.