Kang Daniel voted by students as the #1 star they want to be their teacher

Kang Daniel has been voted by students as the #1 star they want to be their teacher.

In celebration of Teacher’s Day, the training firm Seven Edu ran a ballot from April 14 to Could 11 asking elementary by means of highschool students which star they would want to be their teacher.

Out of the 27,013 responses, 13,275 (49.1%) selected Kang Daniel. That is his second 12 months in a row profitable this ballot.

In second place was the winner of the TV Chosun program Mr. Trot, Lim Younger Woong, with 10,035 votes (37.1%). He and Kang Daniel not too long ago met backstage of Present Champion the place Kang Daniel revealed his mom is an enormous fan of Lim Younger Woong.

Third and fourth place went to actors Lee Seung Gi with 1,999 votes (7.4%) and Park Bo Gum with 1,267 votes (4.7%).

Teacher’s Day is a vacation devoted to thanking and giving respect to lecturers. It’s set on Could 15, the birthday of King Sejong the Nice, the creator of the Hangul alphabet.

In different information, Kang Daniel is making ready for a comeback quickly with the second installment in his colour sequence, which began with ‘CYAN’ final March. He additionally not too long ago appeared in 88rising’s online live performance ‘Asia Rising Eternally’ and can be showing on the June 2020 cowl of The Star journal.