Kang Daniel hints at new music with latest Instagram update

Kang Daniel has dropped a really thrilling trace to followers on social media this weekend.

On Might 17 KST, the idol took to his private Instagram to share what he’s as much as currently by importing a photograph of a recording sales space. “I’ve to work,” he captioned the picture.

The publish created a buzz amongst followers who concluded the artist was in the course of recording new music, and within the remark part within the update, followers left a variety of excited messages, together with “I am going to look ahead to it” and “Work onerous!”.

In the meantime, Kang Daniel most lately launched “Refresh,” a undertaking single with Zico.

Try his Instagram publish under!