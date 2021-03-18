Kalathil Santhippom Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmywap.

Kalathil Santhippom is an Indian sports film in the Tamil language. It was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmywap. Filmywap contains pirated content such as movies, web series, Tv shows, etc., from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, Hindi, English, etc.

So, they have recently leaked the Tamil film Kalathil Santhippom and uploaded it on its website. Filmywap has leaked many movies and web series previously.

The illegal piracy website Filmywap contains all types of content such as Action movies, Adventure movies, Animation movies, Comedy movies, Horror movies, Hollywood movies, Bengali movies, etc.

They have recently leaked many movies and web series such as War, Good News, Kabir Singh, etc. Let’s move on to the details of the film Kalathil Santhippom.

Kalathil Santhippom Movie Download Leaked

The cast of Kalathil Santhippom includes Jiiva as Ashok, Manjima Mohan as Kavya, Radha Ravi as Appachi, Bala Saravanan as Bottle, Sriranjini as Ashok’s Mother, Naadodigal Gopal as Anand’s father, Vela Ramamoorthy as Thennarasu / Kavya’s Father, Aadukalam Naren as Sofia’s Father, Sampath Ram as Bullet Paandi, Meesai Rajendran as Power Paandi, Thavasi as Bullet Paandi’s Father, Prayaga Martin as Ashok’s mistaken bride, Arulnithi as Anand, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Sofia, Robo Shankar as Puli, Ilavarasu as Ashok’s Father, Renuka as Anand’s Mother, Sri Vidhya Shankar as Kavya’s Mother, G. Marimuthu as Kasi, Meesai Rajendran as Power Paandi, and I. S. Rajesh as Selvam.

In the film Kalathil Santhippom, there are a total of four songs titled Yaar Antha Oviyaththai, Friendship Paatu, Yen Maraikiraai, and Unnai Paartha Naal. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed this album. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Kalathil Santhippom.

The filming of Kalathil Santhippom was completed in late 2019. But the release was delayed due to a coronavirus pandemic. It was about to release on 26th October 2020. But due to some reasons, it was delayed again. Kalathil Santhippom was finally released on 5th February 2021.

N. Rajasekar directed Kalathil Santhippom, and R. B. Choudary produced it. It was written by N. Rajasekar and R. Ashok. R. Ashok wrote the dialogues.

Yuvan Shankar Raja gave the music in Kalathil Santhippom. Abinandhan Ramanujam did the cinematography, and Dinesh Ponraj completed the editing of the film Kalathil Santhippom.

Kalathil Santhippom was made under Super Good Films. The length of the film is 138 minutes. It was first released in the Tamil language in India. The story of the film includes the Kabaddi as well as the friendship between two men.

Add a bookmark to this website to get the latest updates and news. Stay tuned for the next update.