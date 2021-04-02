Kala Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers

On the day of the release, the film Kala was leaked illegally by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. It is available for free on many torrent websites, and also you will find this movie Kala on many telegram channels.

But on every piracy website and telegram channel, the copyrighted or pirated version of the film Kala is available. You should not use that file because it is illegal, and it is a punishable crime in India and in several other countries like the US. Let’s discuss the film Kala in detail.

Kala Full Movie Download:

The film Kala includes a psychological thriller story. It is a Malayalam film. The film Kala includes violence, creepiness, love, etc.

In the film Kala, there is a man named Shaji who is living a normal life. Suddenly, his behavior changes to the whole opposite side. He is an animal lover. After the change, he starts to hate animals.

He can not manage himself to think between good and bad. In the film Kala, we will see many shades of human behavior.

The story is very creepy and thrilling, but you will enjoy the movie a lot. The cast of the film Kala includes Tovino Thomas as Shaji Raveendran, Divya Pillai as Vidya Shaji, Lal as Raveendran, and Sumesh Moor.

These are the main cast of the newly-released Malayalam film Kala. The filming of the film Kala began on 7th September 2020 and was ended on 30th December 2020.

The film Kala was made under Juvis Productions, Tovino Thomas Productions, and Adventure Company. Century Release distributed it. The film Kala was released on 25th March 2021.

Kala was directed by Rohith V. S. and produced by Siju Mathew, Navis Xaviour, Rohith V. S., Tovino Thomas, and Akhil George. Yadhu Pushpakaran and Rohit V. S. wrote the story of the film Kala. Dawn Vincent gave the music in the film Kala.

Akhil George completed the cinematography, and Chaman Chakko edited the film Kala. Find the trailer of the film Kala below.

