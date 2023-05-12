Kaguya Sama season 4, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

The young generation mostly likes watching romantic anime series, especially Kaguya Sama. Again, this series is Japanese Manga-based series written and adored by a well-known author Aka Akasaka. Initially, this manga magazine had 28 volumes in it. After seeing the popularity of Kaguya Sama: Love Is War, the director Shinichi Omata, decides to make a series based on its magazine, and Yasuhiro Nakanishi writes the series’ storyline.

If we speak about the IMDb Rating of a top-rated series named Kaguya Sama is 8.5 out of 10, which is quite impressive.

The very first season of the Kaguya Sama was released on 12th January 2019. Afterward, the makers also decided to release the second season of the same series on 11th April 2020. On 21st October 2021, the makers released the third season of the Love Is War- Ultra Romantic series.

After the constant positive response from their fans, the production team also announced the upcoming season in December 2022, and the forthcoming season will be released in theaters.

So, in this article, we will share all the essential information about Kaguya Sama Season 4, including its storyline, release date, and much more.

Kaguya Sama Season 4 Cast Member:

As we previously discussed, it is one of the fan’s favorite series, and most of the characters are loved by their fans. Also, since the time of the announcement of the upcoming season of the Kaguya Sama, the fans are eagerly waiting to know about the list of cast members.

But the thing is, as of now, the makers have yet to release any final list of the characters, but here we will present you an expected cast member list, which will appear in the forthcoming season of the Kaguya Sama, including;

Aoi Koga will do the voiceover of Kaguya Shinomiya (Leading Character)

Makoto Furukawa will do the voiceover for Miyuki Shirogane (Another Lead Character)

Yumiri Hanamori will do the voiceover for Ai Hayasaka

Konomi Kohara will do the voiceover for Chika Fujiwara

Taku Yashiro for Tsubasa Tanuma

Momo Asakura for Nagisa Kashiwagi

Sayumi Suzushiro for Kei Shirogane

Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami

The list of the characters mentioned above is the expected list. Also, the makers might be adding some new faces too. But, we cannot share final information about the character list until the official announcement.

Kaguya Sama Series Overview:

As discussed earlier, the entire series is a romantic-based series beautifully written by Yasuhiro Nakanishi and directed by Shinichi Omata.

The series is mainly focusing on a romantic high school story of two characters, named Vice-president Kaguya Shinomiya and Council President Miyuki Shirogane. Kaguya belongs to a wealthy family with excellent social status, whereas Miyuki is the school’s topper.

Everyone knows that both of these characters like each other and just waiting for a chance to confess their love for each other.

Also, on the other side, both believe that they will not reveal first because if anyone admits first, they will lose their relationship. But somehow, both had confessed their feelings for each other.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War new anime officially announced! ✨More: https://t.co/gJLshq771Q pic.twitter.com/aRLHmWupwc — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 24, 2022

Afterward, the actual story begins, where both Miyuki and Kaguya start moving in their relationship together and face many more challenges. In A Nutshell, the exact problem and challenges started in their relationship after confessing their love for each other.

Kaguya Sama Season 4 Expected Storyline:

We don’t have any updates regarding the upcoming season’s storyline. Still, we can make a few assumptions about the forthcoming season by seeing the series overview.

As per some sources, the upcoming season is expected to follow the concept of the First Kiss That Never Ends movie. Also, the actual title of the forthcoming season of the Kaguya Sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never End.

Viewers can see a more romantic drama in the upcoming season, where Kaguya and Miyuki share their emotions for each other by sharing their first kiss.

Also, we know that it is difficult to handle life and love together, so the fans will also get to see some more complicated situations that will arise in the relationship between Kaguya and Miyuki.

Kaguya Sama Season 4 Release Date:

We know that after the announcement of season 4, fans are eagerly waiting to know about the release date of the series. But the thing is that the makers have yet to share the exact release date for the Kaguya Sama Season 4.

It is believed that the makers might release the forthcoming season on October 2023, but they will still need to decide.

Also, the main reason behind the late release date is due to the delay in releasing season 3, which is delayed due to the pandemic situation.

Where to Watch Kaguya Sama Season 4?

All the crazy fans of a famous romantic drama-based anime series named Kaguya Sama can now watch all the seasons of the series only on Disney+Hotstar.

Also, the forthcoming season of the Kaguya Sama will be released on the Crunchyroll platform, and later on, it will be released on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

FAQs:

Is Season 3 of Kaguya Sama the Last?

The end of season 3 is unique, and also the end of the season adds many more stories to it. So, not to worry, friends, because the makers still have more material for the upcoming season 4, and season 3 was not the last one.

Why did Netflix remove Love Is War?

Unfortunately, the Netflix platform does not have a license to release the series on its OTT Platform, according to the official statement. Currently, the series is available on Crunchyroll and also on Disney+Hotstar.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3

Scheduled for April 2022. ✨More: https://t.co/b8bs6N19W4 pic.twitter.com/rqaVnK9uWY — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) October 20, 2021

Kaguya Sama Season 4 Trailer:

Right now, fans, we dont have any trailer updates for the upcoming season, but it is believed that it will be released by the end of 2023.

Until that moment, you can enjoy the trailer of its previous season, which is already linked above.

Final Words:

Kaguya Sama: Love Is War is a famous romantic Japanese Manga-based series beautifully narrated by the writer Yasuhiro Nakanishi and directed by Shinichi Omata. The central concept of the series is following the love life of two well-known high school students and the problem they face after confessing their love for each other. The series got much fame from its fans, so the makers successfully released its third season on 21st October 2021.

After the massive and constant positive reviews from all three seasons, the makers also announced the forthcoming series season. Thus, fans are so excited to know about the further storyline of the upcoming season.

So, in this article, we have shared all the essential information about the forthcoming season of the Kaguya Sama, along with its cast member, storyline, and also about the release date, which is yet to be announced.

Hopefully, all the readers are enjoying reading our article. If you have any queries about any series or season, please comment on our website comment section. And, also stay in touch with us to know more about all the upcoming seasons and series.