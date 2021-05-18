Kaagaz Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Kuttymovies

The film Kaagaz was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Kuttymovies. There are lots of Indian movies and web series available to watch on the illegal piracy website Kuttymovies.

It is one of the popular illegal piracy websites. It includes almost all kinds of movies such as Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, etc.

The illegal piracy website Kuttymovies has leaked the film Kaagaz on the same day of the release. After the leak, the pirated file of the film Kaagaz spread, and the film Kaagaz is now available to watch for free on many illegal piracy websites.

Let's get the complete detail about the film Kaagaz.

Kaagaz Full Movie Download Leaked

Kaagaz is a biographical comedy film. The film Kaagaz is based on the life of Bharat Lal Bihari. He fights for the Indian bureaucracy because he was declared dead on the records of the government.

The fight went on for around 19 years. The film Kaagaz was written and directed by Satish Kaushik. It was produced by Salma Khan, Nishant Kaushik, and Vikas Malu.

Pravesh Mallick and Rahul Jain gave the music in the film Kaagaz. The film Kaagaz was made under Salman Khan Films and The Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production. Zee5 distributed the film Kaagaz.

Let’s see the cast of the film Kaagaz.

Kaagaz Cast:

Find the cast of the film Kaagaz below.

Pankaj Tripathi as Bharatlal Monal Gajjar as Rukmanii Mita Vashisht as MLA Asarfi Devi Amar Upadhyay as MLA Vidhayak Jaganpal Singh Neha Chauhan as Journalist Sonia Garrvil Mohan as Pablo Pranay Narayan as Devilal Amit Pathak as Harilal Ratan Lal as Motiya Dinesh Sharma as Panditji Pandey Yogesh Kumar Shukla as Shukla Ji Satish Kaushik as Advocate Sadhoram Kewat Brijendra Kala as Highcourt Judge Lankesh Bhardwaj as Sr. Inspector Sharat Sonu as Rampal Arun Shekhar as Chaman Lal

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Kaagaz.

Kaagaz Release Date:

The film Kaagaz was released on 7th January 2021. It was released on the OTT platform Zee5. There is no update about the second part of the film Kaagaz.

If we get any update about it, we will add it here. The length of the film Kaagaz is 149 minutes. The film Kaagaz was released in the Hindi language.

The production of the film Kaagaz was paused because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There is a total of six songs in the film Kaagaz. The album of the film Kaagaz was composed by Pravesh Mallick, Rahul Jain, and ceAzer. It was released on 6th January 2021.

It was recorded on 2018-19. The album was made under Salman Khan Films. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Kaagaz.

Kaagaz Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Kaagaz below.

