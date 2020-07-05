K-pop fans attack the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter and a police app

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images



Never underestimate the strength of followers of the K-pop (Korean Popular Music) on social media. Regularly, these fans often have a significant convening force to turn their favorite groups and artists into global trends; Instead, this week they used that power to boycott the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter and the police app in Dallas, in the United States.

It all started with the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday, a music industry initiative – which became a global trend on June 2 – which encouraged organizations and individuals to refrain from publishing content and reflect on how they can best use their platforms. to educate themselves and others about racism.

The protest is connected to the many protests that have erupted across the United States since the death of George Floyd in police custody and the Black Lives Matter movement. However, on the night of June 2 and madruga of the next day he bursts onto the #WhiteLivesMatter label, which was associated with various racist messages. At that time, fans of K-pop intervened.

With messages of ridicule, videos, jokes, fancams, tongue-in-cheek comments and hashtags that only K-pop militants know, users made #WhiteLivesMatter a trend, but not in its original sense – which was racist. By contrast, the hashtag It was like a parody, an object of ridicule, because only saw live transmissions fans of K-pop, choreographies, songs or messages of denunciation against racism. In the following tweets we can see it:

#WhiteLivesMatter LMAO I WAS READY TO INSULT THE SHIT OUT OF EVERYONE, THEN I SAW THAT K-POP STANS ARE DESTROYING THE# DAMN NEVER THOUGHT I’D BE THAT HAPPY SEEING K-POP FANCAM 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lb3Vpob0Wa — Benjamin 🇬🇭♉ (@YourMas78551251) June 3, 2020

Such was the position of K-pop fans that one of the most emblematic groups of the musical genre, Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS), spoke in this regard: “We are against racism. We are against violence. You, I, we all have the right to be respected. we will be together, “you can be read on the official Twitter account of the group.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — BTS (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

The message of the South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2010, has been shared by more than 890,000 people and easily exceeded one million likes.

According to Variety, the K-pop fans who invaded the networks likely did so from the United States, as many of them use local American language, while fans in Korea tend to be less active on Twitter. “The campaign soon expanded to include hashtags as #MAGA [Make America Great Again, un eslogan de la campaña presidencial de 2016 de Donald Trump] and #BlueLivesMatter “says the specialized media.

Against the police

But there was already a precedent. After the Dallas Police implemented an application to receive videos about “illegal activities of the protests” called iWatch Dallas, fans of the K-Pop lashed out at the end of last May sinking technological initiative.

According to Buzzfeed News, Korean pop fans filled the iWatch Dallas with videos of Korean music stars, fancams, memes and videos of police violence against protesters. They also left dozens of negative reviews against the app in the App Store and Google Play, including messages like “Black Lives Matter” and acronyms like ACAB protest [usada para decir All Cops Are Bastards —que es español es Todos los policías son bastardos].

Without explaining the reasons, the Dallas police only reported on May 31 via Twitter that the app “will be temporarily inactive,” for something they called technical difficulties.

Some fans of Korean music, through Twitter, stated that they had sent messages to the police app, to saturate it:

And low ratings of the app:

It was 4.5 stars before and now it’s 3.4 stars gahhhhh I love the internet sometimes

Keep leaving bad reviews until the app gets taken down 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/CfAPMSU7Jd — ash⁷ (@7soulsmap) May 31, 2020

George Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis and police Derek Chauvin was found guilty of his death, after pressing his knee on the neck of African American citizen for more than eight minutes. Since Floyd’s death, many companies and organizations have offered support and funding to combat police brutality and racial injustice in the country.