JYPE’s 1st quarter performance analysis reveals Stray Kids will release 1st full album next month

On Might 15, monetary commerce agency SK Securities revealed the performance analysis outcomes of JYP Leisure for the primary quarter of 2020.

Based on SK Securities, “JYP Leisure’s 1st quarter gross sales earnings elevated by 29% from final yr at 34 billion KRW, whereas the company’s operations earnings elevated by 132% from final yr at 134 billion KRW. The company confirmed a stunning development by exceeding their consensus earnings per revenue by 123%, at 60 billion KRW within the 1st quarter.”

Notable elements in JYPE’s 1st quarter earnings included the sale of ITZY’s comeback album ‘IT’Z ME‘, streaming of JYPE artists’ albums by abroad platforms similar to Apple Music and Spotify, in addition to YouTube earnings.

SK Securities wrapped up with, “The company will have the ability to stop a decline in performance within the second quarter with their essential artists’ return to album promotions, regardless of the cancellation of live shows as a result of COVID19 pandemic. In April, GOT7’s mini album ‘Dye‘ recorded over 350,000 copies offered, and in June, TWICE will be releasing a mini album whereas Stray Kids will be releasing a full album.”