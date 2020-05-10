JYP to temporarily suspend all of DAY6’s activities so members can be given rest, treatment

JYP Leisure has put out an announcement relating to the route of activities for DAY6.

On the night of Might 10 KST, the company took to their official web site to announce that DAY6’s upcoming activities would be temporarily suspended as multiple member of the group spoken up about signs of psychological anxiousness. After receiving medical examination, it was beneficial that the affected members ought to give attention to receiving enough relaxation for now and recovering their well being.

The suspension will have an effect on the group’s deliberate comeback promotions. Nonetheless, the company thanked followers for his or her understanding, making certain that they are going to inform followers of the group’s activities as they alter and, within the meantime, prioritize the well-being of the DAY6 members.