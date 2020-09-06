Justin Bieber buys Beverly Hills mansion for $ 25.8 million

Justin Bieber is doubling down at 90210. A year after buying a 1930s colonial-style home for $ 8.5 million, the singer and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, have paid $ 25.8 million for a Beverly Park estate, The Times.

The 2.5-acre property has been in and out of the market for the past two years, originally listed for $ 42 million in 2018.

Hidden behind gates, the large estate features a nearly 11,000-square-foot home, a tennis court, and a swimming pool surrounded by park-like grounds. Built in the 1980s but updated since then, the two-story home combines formal common spaces with modern amenities.

one/fifteen The entry. (Realtor.com) two/fifteen The living room. (Realtor.com) 3/fifteen The family room. (Realtor.com) 4/fifteen The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5/fifteen The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6/fifteen The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7/fifteen The sitting room. (Realtor.com) 8/fifteen The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 9/fifteen The patio. (Realtor.com) 10/fifteen The gym. (Realtor.com) eleven/fifteen The pool. (Realtor.com) 12/fifteen The tennis court. (Realtor.com) 13/fifteen The lawn. (Realtor.com) 14/fifteen The backyard. (Realtor.com) fifteen/fifteen The two-story home. (Realtor.com)

Checkered tiles and a wide staircase mark the entryway, and further inside, dramatic black fireplaces anchor the living room and family room. It has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, formal and informal dining areas, a movie theater, and a mirrored gym.

Upstairs the master suite is complete with double closets, a living room and a heated bathroom. It expands to one of the multiple balconies that overlook the garden area, and below, a covered patio features a poolside lounge with a pizza oven and fireplace.

The sale, which was first reported by Variety, was the fifth highest at 90210 this year. The current crown belongs to David Geffen, who paid $ 68 million for a modern mansion owned by Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee Chairman Casey Wasserman in June.

Bieber, who catapulted himself to stardom through YouTube videos, has released five studio albums, the most recent of which, “Changes,” was released earlier this year. In 2016, the 26-year-old singer won a Grammy for best dance recording for his collaborations on the Jack Ü song “Where Are Ü Now”.

In 2014, he sold his Calabasas home to Khloe Kardashian for $ 7.2 million.

Kurt Rappaport of the Westside Estate Agency was the agent in charge of the sale of the property. Matt and Josh Altman, Douglas Elliman’s Altman brothers, played Bieber and Baldwin.