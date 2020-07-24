Justin Bieber announces new tour dates for 2021

The Justin Bieber world tour that was scheduled for this year already has a new date.

Bieber’s world tour was to begin last May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. AEG Presents said it will now kick off on June 2, 2021 in San Diego, Caifornia.

The 45 concert tour includes 19 new dates. Tickets will go on sale on August 6.

“I am dying to go out and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a statement Thursday. “We have been through so much this year. More than ever, we have been able to understand how much we need each other, and how important these moments can really be. ”

The tour will pass through Chicago, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Detroit, Miami, Houston, and Nashville, Tennessee. It will end in Sacramento on August 15, 2021.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who were originally to accompany Bieber, will no longer be able to do so. The opening act for the new dates will be announced later.

For each ticket purchased, one dollar will be donated to the Bieber Foundation.