Justice League black Superman revealed

JusticeCon, a virtual event with which DC fans can make up for the absence of their favorite characters at Comic-Con at Home, gave fans one of the most anticipated images.

Zack Snyder revealed a short clip from his Justice League montage in which for the first time Henry Cavill’s Superman can be seen in his mythical black suit.

During his speech at the event, which he went to offer details about the assembly of Justice League that, after years being claimed by fans, will reach HBO Max throughout 2021, Snyder shared a short sequence showing Kal-El with his legendary dark outfit.

In it appears Alfred, played by Jeremy Irons and, when his whiskey glass vibrates, he looks up and finds a resurrected Superman dressed in his black suit.

A sequence that was shot with Cavill wearing the “normal” superhero costume, but that Snyder later tried in post-production to change the colors of the clothing.

“I knew the studio didn’t think it was a good idea to show Superman’s black suit, so I shot this scene in a way that I knew I could easily modify,” said the director, who had previously confirmed that in his version of Justice League Superman did wear the black suit that ultimately did not appear in the theatrical release modified by Joss Whedon.

Finally, and after years in which, after the disappointment of the version released in theaters, fans and even many of the protagonists of the film have claimed that the assembly of Justice League by Zacky Snyder, who abandoned the project For personal reasons as he faced his finals, see the light, the new version of the DC superhero reunion will premiere on HBO Max next year.