Jurassic World 3 is called Dominion and began filming this week

Universal Pictures



It promises to be the most epic dinosaur movie ever. Chris Pratt compared her to Avengers Endgame on the Ellen DeGgeneres TV show. We talk about Jurassic World 3, whose title was released by its director, Colin Trevorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, on Twitter.

Is called Jurassic World: Dominion And, as Trevorrow showed in his tweet, filming began on Monday, February 24, with a view to opening in June 2021.

Trevorrow led the Jurassic World original in 2015, handing over the directorial duties to Spanish J.A. Bayona in its sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

The third installment of the franchise is loaded with stars, because the protagonists of the reboot, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, are joined by the protagonists of the original trilogy, particularly of Jurassic Park (1993): Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum y Sam Neill.

The film will show how dinosaurs now live in the world after escaping from captivity. The story will tell how humanity has adapted and fights this dangerous situation. The film’s title suggests that dinosaurs now dominate life on Earth, something that humans surely won’t accept for long.

Jurassic World: Dominion It will be released in theaters on June 11, 2021.

Famous dinosaurs of pop culture [fotos] To see photos